On 24th September, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri held a special screening of the upcoming film The Vaccine War in Delhi. Former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who has been facing death threats since Alt News’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair painted a target on her back in May 2022, was also present for the screening.

Sharma, a former BJP spokesperson and a regular face in TV debates, had to be provided security because Islamists had declared to kill her over allegations of ‘blasphemy’.

After the screening, Agnihotri called Sharma on the stage and mentioned that she inspired young girls to be courageous. He said, “I know it’s a film about science, and I do not want to make it political. But I invited her on the stage because a lot and lots of young girls and Indians are going to be encouraged. She is a symbol of a modern Indian courageous woman.”

Thank you #NupurSharma for being such an inspiration for young girls. Nobody can stop you when you have millions of brothers fighting for you. pic.twitter.com/QlG6922BPW — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 25, 2023

While speaking about the film, Sharma thanked the ICMR scientists on the stage and said, “I just have to thank you all. Because of you all, we Indians are still alive. I thank you from the depth of my heart.” She also thanked Agnihotri for inviting her to the screening.

Nupur Sharma at the premier show of #TheVaccineWar in Delhi pic.twitter.com/FULydJwzww — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 24, 2023

Journalist Swati Goel Sharma expressed her happiness to see Nupur Sharma during the screening. She said, “At the screening of The Vaccine War film today, I was pleasantly surprised to see Nupur Sharma as a guest. Vivek Agnihotri’s film on the battle for Covaxin is courageous, and so was his invitation to Nupur, who shared that it was her first theatre experience in more than a year. It was a most poignant moment when the entire hall clapped for her Cheers to Nupur. Cheers to Vivek and his team for making an important film on the landmark achievement of Indian scientists. Do show it to your children, who would find it inspiring.”

At the screening of #TheVaccineWar film today, was pleasantly surprised to see @NupurSharmaBJP as a guest@vivekagnihotri’s film on the battle for Covaxin is courageous, and so was his invitation to Nupur, who shared that it was her first theatre experience in more than a year.… pic.twitter.com/WhIOA3iePi — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) September 24, 2023

Journalist Sagar Kumar said, “Neither have you forgotten nor will you forget! We were, we are, and we will stand with Nupur Didi. Today, I felt great when Didi said, Sagar, I want to take a photo with you.”

आज अच्छा लगा दीदी ने जब बोला सागर तेरे साथ फोटो लेनी है।👏🚩👏@NupurSharmaBJP pic.twitter.com/0elDBqL9Cg — Sagar Kumar “Sudarshan News” (@KumaarSaagar) September 24, 2023

X user Ankur said, “You are a tigress of India Nupur Sharma. I can say for all that we felt extremely happy to see you after such a long time and even higher confidence when you said “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”

Thank you Vivek Agnihotri.”

You are Sherni @NupurSharmaBJP of 🇮🇳

I can say for all that we felt extremely happy to see you after such a long time and even higher confidence when you said "Bharat Mata Ki Jai"

Thank you @vivekagnihotri#VaccineWar#NupurSharma #Bharat pic.twitter.com/cJS1uFJDbf — Ankur 🇮🇳 (@MalangManush) September 24, 2023

Nupur Sharma and the controversy

In a debate on the disputed structure at Gyanvapi in Kashi in May 2022, the former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma slammed Taslim Ahmed Rehmani for his repeated offensive language against Hindu Gods and Hindu faith. She questioned Rehmani about how he would feel if she shared details about Prophet Mohammad’s life that was mentioned in Islamic scriptures. Alt News’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair took her statement out of context, removed Rehmani’s comments, and shared her statement on social media, claiming that she was insulting Muslims.

It was alleged that Sharma insulted Prophet Mohammed, which led to riots in several places in the country, and Islamic countries issued statements against Sharma and Indian Government. BJP removed Nupur Sharma from the party, and she is still living at an unknown location with threats to her life. Multiple FIRs were also registered against her. In the aftermath, multiple Hindus were targeted and brutally killed for expressing their support to Sharma. The victims of Islamist hate included Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan and Umesh Kohle in Maharashtra.