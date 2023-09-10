The G20 Summit, featuring 19 countries, the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU), is underway at the Bharat Mandapam in the National Capital. The two-day mega conclave will conclude on Sunday (September 10).

Here is the schedule for the second day of the G20 Summit:

8.15 am – 9 am: Leaders and delegations of the G20 nations will reach Rajghat, the memorial complex dedicated to MK Gandhi and 6 Prime Ministers of India.

9.00 am – 9.20 am: They will place a wreath on the samadhi of MK Gandhi. This event will be followed by a live performance of devotional songs, which were the favourite of Gandhi.

9.20 am: The leaders and delegates head to the lounge of Bharat Mandapam.

9.40 am – 10.15 am: Leaders and heads of delegation will arrive at the Bharat Mandapam

10.15 am – 10.30 am: They will plant trees at the South plaza of the venue

10.30 am – 12.30 pm: The third session named ‘One Future’ will be held at Bharat Mandapam. This will be followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.

Major initiatives announced during First Day of the G20 Summit

On the first day of the two-day G20 Summit in Delhi hosted by India, several major achievements were recorded, including the adoption of the joint statement Delhi Declaration by G20 leaders.

This has been seen as a major achievement of Indian diplomates, as there were major differences among the member countries, particularly on the Russia-Ukraine war and reduction in fossil fuel use.

Through the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, the G20 members have made commitments to a wide range of issues. While the adaptation of the Delhi Declaration is a major achievement, there are several other achievements of the G20 under India’s presidency.

The G20 under India’s presidency have achieved 73 outcomes or lines of effort and 39 annexed presidency documents, totalling 112. This is the highest number of outcomes and presidency documents in the G20 history and is substantially more than previous presidencies.