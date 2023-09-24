A 50-year-old man committed suicide in Ghaziabad on Saturday, 23 September, alleging harassment by former BSP MLA Wahab Chaudhary and an officer of the Muradnagar municipality.

The police reportedly said that deceased Shahir Husain shot a video before the alleged suicide accusing former BSP MLA Wahab Chaudhary, executive officer of Muradnagar municipality Abhishek Kumar, two advocates Mumtaz and Imran, and another person named Dharmi of harassment.

After Husain attempted suicide, his wife Walisa rescued him and rushed him to a private hospital where he died during treatment. A complaint was then made by Walisa against the persons mentioned by her husband in the video, which has now gone viral on social media.

Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Mishra reportedly said that based on a complaint by Husain’s wife, an FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

One of the accused Wahab Chaudhary represented the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as an MLA from the Muradnagar constituency from 2012 to 2017. He is the husband of the current chairperson of the Muradnagar municipality.

Notably, Wahab Chaudhary was earlier arrested in 2021 in the murder case of an 18-year-old man in Ghaziabad. The former BSP MLA, along with one of his nephews and one other, was arrested for allegedly killing the man.