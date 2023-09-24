Sunday, September 24, 2023
HomeCrimeGhaziabad: Man commits suicide after sharing video saying he was harassed by former BSP...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Ghaziabad: Man commits suicide after sharing video saying he was harassed by former BSP MLA Wahab Chaudhary and others

Wahab Chaudhary represented the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as an MLA from the Muradnagar constituency from 2012 to 2017.

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image (Source: LiveLaw)
2

A 50-year-old man committed suicide in Ghaziabad on Saturday, 23 September, alleging harassment by former BSP MLA Wahab Chaudhary and an officer of the Muradnagar municipality.

The police reportedly said that deceased Shahir Husain shot a video before the alleged suicide accusing former BSP MLA Wahab Chaudhary, executive officer of Muradnagar municipality Abhishek Kumar, two advocates Mumtaz and Imran, and another person named Dharmi of harassment.

After Husain attempted suicide, his wife Walisa rescued him and rushed him to a private hospital where he died during treatment. A complaint was then made by Walisa against the persons mentioned by her husband in the video, which has now gone viral on social media.

Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Mishra reportedly said that based on a complaint by Husain’s wife, an FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

One of the accused Wahab Chaudhary represented the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as an MLA from the Muradnagar constituency from 2012 to 2017. He is the husband of the current chairperson of the Muradnagar municipality.

Notably, Wahab Chaudhary was earlier arrested in 2021 in the murder case of an 18-year-old man in Ghaziabad. The former BSP MLA, along with one of his nephews and one other, was arrested for allegedly killing the man.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBSP Danish Ali
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Danish Ali used unparliamentary language for me twice, context of Ramesh Bidhuri’s comments needs to be examined: BJP MP Ravi Kishan Shukla

OpIndia Staff -
Ravi Kishan Shukla has now sought action against Kunwar Danish Ali and examination of the latter's comments about him during the discussion on the Population Control Bill last year.
News Reports

Meet Cassandra Mae Spittmann, the German singer famous for singing spiritual Indian songs, who was praised by PM Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’...

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi further lauded the polyglot singer CassMae and noted that she has aced singing in many Indian languages, including Sanskrit, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, and Urdu. CassMae has mastered her notes in all of them. 

We are fighting the Indian state, not a political party: Rahul Gandhi unveils the idea behind the I.N.D.I.A. alliance

There is no history in new Parliament House: Sanjay Raut criticises the new building

‘No specific proof shared’ – Indian officials say as they engage with partners over Khalistani terrorist Nijjar’s killing in Canada

Congress appoints YouTuber Avi Dandiya, who spread fake news about Pulwama terror attack, as Overseas Congress social media chief

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
656,982FollowersFollow
29,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com