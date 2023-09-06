Wednesday, September 6, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAs I.N.D.I.A. bloc outrages over speculative reports of 'renaming' India as Bharat, here is...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As I.N.D.I.A. bloc outrages over speculative reports of ‘renaming’ India as Bharat, here is what their alliance partner Samajwadi Party promised in its manifesto

The manifesto said, “We demand that to protect the dignity and self-esteem of the country, India should become Bharat. Our country has long been known as Bharat. But during the 200 years rule of the British Raj, the name was altered and made India.” 

OpIndia Staff
I.N.D.I.A. bloc rattled over speculative reports of country's 'name change'
Mulayam Yadav (insert), background: I.N.D.I. alliance in Mumbai meeting
17

The speculative report claiming that the Union government could ‘rename’ India as Bharat in the special session of Parliament has left the opposition in a tizzy. 

The majority of the I.N.D.I. alliance partners have lamented over the supposed move and even termed it an act of ‘betrayal’ of the nation. 

Interestingly, AAP, Congress, RJD, and DMK among others have linked the yet-to-be-confirmed move with their alliance name.  

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc, which is ironically yet to decide on a common leader or even a seat-sharing formula, claimed that their supposed ‘unity’ has rattled the incumbent government and the government is drafting laws or making efforts solely after taking their alliance into consideration. 

While their meltdown is out in the open and their ecosystem is shedding copious amounts of tears, one alliance partner has conspicuously maintained an ambiguous stand. In fact, the left-out alliance partner of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc had in the past vowed to change India’s name to Bharat if elected to power. Apparently, the alliance partner in question is the Samajwadi Party on whose shoulders the majority weight of the alliance rests. 

Evidently, the prominent handles of the Samajwadi Party including their IT cell have maintained a distance from this politically significant issue that has stormed their alliance partners. Instead, the entire focus has been diverted to Ghosi by-polls.

Will correct the ‘flaw’ in the constitution: SP manifesto

Remarkably, the Samajwadi Party-led by Mulayam Singh Yadav, the erstwhile party Chief and Father of Former CM and current party Chief Akhilesh Yadav had promised in their 2004 manifesto that if they were voted to power, they would change the name of the country from India to Bharat. 

The manifesto said, “We demand that to protect the dignity and self-esteem of the country, India should become Bharat. Our country has long been known as Bharat. But during the 200 years rule of the British Raj, the name was altered and made India.” 

In its 16-page manifesto published in Hindi, released by Mulayam Singh Yadav in April 2004, SP claimed that calling the country ‘India’ was “a serious flaw” in the Indian Constitution. It promised that if the party comes to power at the centre will rectify this flaw in a speedy manner. 

The Samajwadi Party added, “God knows how the Constitution-makers mentioned India first and kept repeating it. It was only later that it said, ‘India that is Bharat’.”

Stating that the party will amend the constitution for the same, the manifesto further stated, “The party feels that changing the name was wrong and, as soon as we come to power, we will amend the constitution and, after consultations, change the name of India to Bharat.” 

However, it is to be maintained that there is no official confirmation that the reports will actually materialize or not but if things persist, the efforts of SP to bid their time on this issue could lead to another political scuffle between the so-called alliance partners in I.N.D.I.A. bloc.   

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssamajwadi party bharat, bharat Vs India, India british name
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Malaysia Hindu Sangam condemns Udayanidhi Stalin’s hatred against Sanatana Dharma, writes to the High Commission of India requesting Indian Government to act

OpIndia Staff -

‘It is the sound of a cow’: Mohua Moitra on Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Humba Humba’; blames BJP IT cell for TMC chief’s gibberish

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: Christian priest injured in shooting at Jaranwala, where Churches were vandalised and set ablaze weeks ago

OpIndia Staff -

Continuation of Senthil Balaji as Minister without portfolio does not augur well with purity of administration and constitutional ethos: Madras High Court

OpIndia Staff -

If they say Pakistan Murdabad, I will say Pakistan Zindabad: Meet Mohammad Akbar Lone, whom Kapil Sibal is representing in the Article 370 abrogation...

Dibakar Dutta -

Congress shares the Preamble to the Constitution to oppose replacing India with Bharat, deletes it after netizens point out glaring spelling mistakes

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Court hands over the death penalty to Akram, Shahid and Ali in 2015 case, had raped and killed ‘sister’ with a screwdriver, murder...

OpIndia Staff -

As Hinduphobic US professor Audrey Truschke steps up to support Udhayanidhi Stalin’s speech on eradicating Sanatan Dharma, her old anti-Hindu tweets surface

OpIndia Staff -

Leftists and Islamists try to blame Hindus for a Muslim boy carving ‘Jai Bholenath’ on another Muslim boy as a ‘prank’ in Bareilly

Jhankar Mohta -

I.N.D.I. alliance members suffer a meltdown amidst speculations of the Centre renaming India to ‘Bharat’

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
653,429FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com