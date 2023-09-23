Saturday, September 23, 2023
Vacate occupied territories, act against cross-border terrorism: India slams Pakistan at United Nations General Assembly

This came in response to Pakistan's interim prime minister, Anwar Ul Haq Kakar, once again raking the Kashmir issue during his address at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

OpIndia Staff
India asked Pakistan to vacate the illegally occupied parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Image Source: India Today
On Friday, September 22, India slammed Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly, demanding an end to cross-border terrorism, the dismantling of terror infrastructure, and the vacating of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). This came in response to Pakistan’s interim prime minister, Anwar Ul Haq Kakar, once again raking the Kashmir issue during his address at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

India exercised its response prerogative to Pakistan’s UNGA speech, condemning Islamabad for repeatedly exploiting global platforms to disseminate anti-India narratives. India asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, and Pakistan had no locus standi to comment on the issue.

First Secretary at UN for the second committee of UNGA, Petal Gahlot, said, “Pakistan has become a habitual offender when it comes to misusing this forum to peddle baseless and malicious propaganda against India. Member states of the UN and other multilateral organisations are well aware that Pakistan does so to deflect the international community’s attention away from its own abysmal record on human rights.”

Petal Gahlot said, “We reiterate that the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir are an integral part of India. Matters pertaining to the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are purely internal to India. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on our domestic matters.”

Gahlot further added, “In order for there to be peace in South Asia, the actions that Pakistan needs to take are threefold. First, stop cross-border terrorism and shut down its infrastructure of terrorism immediately. Second, vacate Indian territories under its illegal and forcible occupation. And third, stop the grave and persistent human rights violations against the minorities in Pakistan.”

The diplomat emphasised that Pakistan should undertake credible and verifiable measures against those responsible for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks rather than engaging in technical sophistry. Addressing Pakistan’s concerning human rights record, Petal Gahlot pointed out instances of assaults on minority communities in Pakistan.

She said, “As a country with one of the world’s worst human rights records, particularly when it comes to minority and women’s rights, Pakistan would do well to put its own house in order before venturing to point a finger at the world’s largest democracy. A glaring example of the systemic violence against minorities in Pakistan was the large-scale brutality perpetrated against the minority Christian community in Jaranwala, in Pakistan’s Faisalabad District in August 2023, where a total of 19 churches were gutted and 89 Christian houses were burnt down.”

She added, “The condition of women belonging to minority communities in Pakistan, notably Hindu Sikhs and Christians, remains deplorable. According to a recent report published by Pakistan’s own Human Rights Commission, an estimated 1,000 women from minority communities are subjected to abduction, forced conversion and marriage in Pakistan every year. Pakistan has been the home and patron to the largest number of internationally prescribed terrorist entities and individuals in the world.”

Earlier in the day, interim Pakistani Prime Minister Kakar delivered his speech at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. During his address, he once again raked the Kashmir issue at the assembly.

India has consistently voiced its apprehensions regarding Pakistan’s backing of cross-border terrorism, emphasising that dialogue cannot coexist with terrorism. India has presented proof on numerous international platforms illustrating Pakistan’s aid to terrorist organisations.

