Monday, September 18, 2023
News Reports
Japanese Ambassador to India enjoys roadside Aloo-Tikki in Delhi, says now he is fully Indian

The Ambassador on Sunday, September 17, shared his experience on Twitter (X)

OpIndia Staff
Image- Mayo Japan
Hiroshi Suzuki, Japan’s Ambassador to India, recently visited Delhi’s crowded Sarojini Nagar marketplace with his wife, Eiko Suzuki, and popular Japanese YouTuber Mayo Japan. The trio ate a variety of street delicacies including the licious Aloo Tikki and explored the local market.

The Ambassador on Sunday, September 17, shared his experience on Twitter (X) and said, “Wonderful, desi experience with Hindi-speaking Japanese YouTuber Mayo san!! Aloo tikki dijiye.” He also shared the YouTube video posted by a Hindi-speaking Japanese vlogger.

The video depicts Mayo Japan and Suzuki doing the hook steps from the Jailer movie song Kaavaalaa. Before walking farther into the market, all of them sampled some delicious aloo tikki from a local vendor.

Suzuki even took the time to try on different kurtas, eventually purchasing one that he adored. He liked it so much that he wore it for the rest of the video. The trio finished their culinary journey with freshly steamed veggies, chicken momos, and ram laddus.

It is to be recalled that earlier in the month of June, Hiroshi Suzuki had been to Pune, Maharashtra with his wife where he was seen having spicy Misal Pav, Vada Pav, and other local cuisines.

Also, on a visit to India in March, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tasted various Indian delicacies, including ‘gol-gappe,’ ‘aam panna,’ and ‘lassi,’ during a visit to the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi with Modi.

