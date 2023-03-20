The Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is on a 2 days visit to India right now and he is really getting a totally Indian experience during his visit. The Japanese PM was caught enjoying some of the famous Indian street foods alongside the Indian PM Narendra Modi during his stay in India.

In the images shared by PM Modi, PM Kishida can be seen enjoying Indian street food including the famous golgappas.

My friend PM @kishida230 enjoyed Indian snacks including Golgappas. pic.twitter.com/rXtQQdD7Ki — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2023

Sharing the update, PM Modi tweeted, “My friend PM @kishida230 enjoyed Indian snacks including Golgappas.” Pm Modi has always enjoyed a close relationship with Japanese PMs, having enjoyed a very close friendship with the now-deceased Shinzo Abe previously.

The video of the Japanese PM enjoying golgappas was shared by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya who tweeted, “Japan PM Fumio Kishida enjoys a taste of India as he relishes delicious golgappas!”

Japan PM Fumio Kishida enjoys a taste of India as he relishes delicious golgappas! pic.twitter.com/2odktWSrHw — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 20, 2023

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is currently on a two-day visit to India to bolster the bilateral ties. PM Kishida said before his departure from Japan that a new plan for a free and open Indo-Pacific will be announced during his two-day visit to India. He further added that he will present concrete ideas about the future of the Indo-Pacific at this historical turning point.