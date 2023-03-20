Monday, March 20, 2023
HomeNews ReportsGolgappa diplomacy: Pm Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida enjoy popular Indian snack on...
News Reports
Updated:

Golgappa diplomacy: Pm Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida enjoy popular Indian snack on sidelines of India-Japan meeting

In the images shared by PM Modi, PM Kishida can be seen enjoying Indian street food including the famous golgappa.

OpIndia Staff
Kishida golgappas
Image Source: PM Modi Twitter account
17

The Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is on a 2 days visit to India right now and he is really getting a totally Indian experience during his visit. The Japanese PM was caught enjoying some of the famous Indian street foods alongside the Indian PM Narendra Modi during his stay in India.

In the images shared by PM Modi, PM Kishida can be seen enjoying Indian street food including the famous golgappas.

Sharing the update, PM Modi tweeted, “My friend PM @kishida230 enjoyed Indian snacks including Golgappas.” Pm Modi has always enjoyed a close relationship with Japanese PMs, having enjoyed a very close friendship with the now-deceased Shinzo Abe previously.

The video of the Japanese PM enjoying golgappas was shared by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya who tweeted, “Japan PM Fumio Kishida enjoys a taste of India as he relishes delicious golgappas!”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is currently on a two-day visit to India to bolster the bilateral ties. PM Kishida said before his departure from Japan that a new plan for a free and open Indo-Pacific will be announced during his two-day visit to India. He further added that he will present concrete ideas about the future of the Indo-Pacific at this historical turning point.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndia Japan partnership
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
624,968FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com