On Saturday (local time), the Baloch Human Rights Council of Canada (BHRC-Canada) wrote to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking why no action has been taken against Pakistan for the murder of Karima Baloch. They questioned his silence in Karima Baloch’s case in contrast to the “impassioned speeches” in the case of slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Copy of the letter written by BHRC-Canada to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

In his letter to Trudeau, the President of BHRC-Canada, Dr Zaffar Jawaid, wrote, “Prime Minister Mr. Justin Trudeau’s conspicuous silence regarding the high-profile, unexplained death of Ms. Karima Baloch – a prominent Balochistan human rights defender – stands in stark contrast to his impassioned speeches in the House of Commons and extensive international media coverage concerning the shooting death of Mr. Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.”

The BHRC-Canada raised concerns about the Canadian government’s consistency and fairness, particularly with regard to its handling of Balochistan’s ongoing human rights violations by the Pakistan Army.

The organisation further hit out at the Trudeau government, implying it is looking to secure political brownie points. “BHRC-Canada believes that the Canadian Government’s apparent reluctance to address Ms. Baloch’s death impartially may be linked to electoral considerations. The Baloch community in Canada is relatively small and lacks the electoral influence to significantly impact the selection of representatives in Parliament,” BHRC-Canada said.

It appealed to the Canadian government to “treat all individuals equally, without regard to race, creed, or political contributions, adding that its “past correspondence and appeals over the past two years appear to have gone unnoticed, possibly due to electoral considerations”.

Prominent Baloch activist Karima Baloch’s body was discovered by the Toronto Police near Lake Ontario on Toronto Island on December 21, 2020, under mysterious circumstances. The BHRC-Canada has expressed deep concerns regarding the Canadian government’s perceived inconsistencies in its response to the activist’s death.

It took less than 48 hours for the Canadian Police to term Karima’s death as “non-criminal”. The BHRC-Canada has said, “Karima Baloch’s untimely death, shrouded in suspicion, was swiftly and definitively concluded by the Toronto police within forty-eight hours of the discovery, with an announcement that “no foul play was suspected.”

This happened despite the Canadian government and the Toronto Police being well-informed about the grave death threats that Ms. Baloch had received from the ISI, yet they maintained silence on this matter, the BHRC-Canada has said.

Karima Baloch actively campaigned for the independence of Balochistan from Pakistan. Karima’s family and friends believed and had stated on record multiple times, that there was foul play behind her murder, which pointed at Pakistan. And yet, Canada brushed the whole matter under the carpet.

In a cryptic message issued by the Toronto Police a day after discovering Karima’s body, it said, “It is currently being investigated as a non-criminal death and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Baloch was a vocal critic of the Pakistani Army and the atrocities carried out by the Pakistani government on Baloch citizens. She was one of the most prominent women leaders from Balochistan and also raised the issue of Pakistan’s atricities at the United Nations.

She had accused the Justin Trudeau government in Canada of facilitating Pakistani army officials by giving them refuge.

“I belong to student organisation in Balochistan. I have seen bodies of so many of my friends whose bodies can also not be identified. These bodies were returned by this (Pakistani) army which believes in brutality. They had poured acid over the bodies. Now the same army is taking asylum in Canada. The army that entered our house and killed us, raped us, took away our children, the same army is given refuge and facilities. So that they become more equipped to kill us,” she had said calling out the Canadian government.

According to reports, though she was later allowed to take refugee, the Canadian authorities had initially rejected her asylum request, which she made after she escaped from Pakistan in 2016 with the help of a few friends and Baloch activists, fearing for her life due to threats from the Pakistan army and intelligence agencies.

It has been 3 years since Karima Baloch’s murder. But an eerie silence continues to loom in the political corridors of Canada, which has gone out on a limb to investigate the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, even accusing India with no evidence whatsoever.

The two cases have exposed Canada’s hypocrisy as it maintains pin-drop silence in the case of the murder of the Baloch activist and harbours ISI men. While in the other case, it has derailed diplomatic ties with India to defend a Khalistani terrorist.