A Kolkata-based businessman, Tabish Ehsan, has moved to take legal action against his wife after knowing her original nationality. After 14 years of marriage, Tabish has filed a police complaint against his wife realising that she is, in fact, a Bangladeshi national.

Tabish Ehsan, 37, a citizen of Asansol in Bengal, married Nazia Ambreen Quraishi in 2009. Nazia introduced herself as an Uttar Pradesh native. Both families approved of their marriage, and everything went smoothly until 2022.

“I met Nazia at a marriage ceremony for the first time and we got married after our relatives agreed. It was an arranged marriage. Before getting married, she claimed that she was born and brought up in Uttar Pradesh. There wasn’t any doubt about her citizenship initially”, Tabish was quoted as saying by India Today.

The birth of their second kid, according to Tabish Ehsan, marked the end of their marriage because she allegedly relocated abruptly to her mother’s house before giving birth and cut off all contact with him.

Ehsan claims to have gotten threats from Nazia’s family after learning via his in-laws that she wouldn’t be coming back to him. Later, the family of Nazia filed a case under Section 498A against Tabish Ehsan, but the Alipore court in Kolkata granted him bail.

During this time, Tabish learned the real nationality of his wife. One of Tabish’s relatives informed him that Nazia is actually a citizen of Bangladesh. “During that time, I came to know from one of the relatives that Nazia is actually a Bangladeshi national. Shockingly, she did the same thing with another man in Bangladesh. Nazia had married a school teacher in Bangladesh, coerced him into a divorce, and subjected him to false accusations,” Tabish said.

“After that, they moved to India illegally without any visa, and I was used by them to get an Indian identity. My marriage was just a part of their conspiracy,” he added.

The Tiljala police station in Kolkata has now received a complaint from Tabish Ehsan against his wife Nazia Qureshi and her relatives. His court complaint led the police to file a FIR under Sections 120B, 465, 467, 471, 363 of the IPC, Section 14A(b) of the Foreigner Act, and Sections 17 of the Passport Act.

Tabish meanwhile has also complained about the police’s inaction despite providing the authorities with evidence. He also added that the woman traveled to Canada for studies in 2007 though she was approved for an Indian passport for the first time in 2020.

“I came to know that she traveled to Canada for studies between 2007 and 2009. But she was approved for an Indian passport for the first time in 2020. How did she travel to Canada without a passport? How did Canada approve her visa?” he questioned.

Tabish has written numerous letters to several government departments, including the Regional Passport Office in Kolkata, the State Government of West Bengal, the Intelligence Bureau, the Viagency Commission, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking action.

“We raised subsequent RTIs, and we were informed that the named miscreant Nazia Ambreen Quraishi had forged documents and educational certificates in order to get an Indian Passport,” Tabish’s advocate said.