India is hosting the prestigious G20 Summit this year, bringing together top leaders, diplomats, and business magnates from 20 major economies from around the world. The grand event is taking place in the heart of Delhi on 9th and 10th September 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam, located within the iconic Pragati Maidan complex. As the nation assumed the G20 presidency in December 2022, preparations for this momentous occasion were in full swing for several months.

When a country is entrusted with the privilege of hosting a global gathering of this magnitude, it becomes a golden opportunity to showcase its capabilities, share its cultural heritage, and impart knowledge about its public welfare initiatives to the world. The city of Delhi has undergone a remarkable transformation ahead of this esteemed conference. The summit is being held at the Bharat Mandapam venue in Pragati Maidan, which has been decorated in a way that gives ample symbolic information to visitors about Indian culture, tradition, society, history, arts, and folklore.

The Konark Wheel Replica at the G20 Summit Venue Bharat Mandapam

One of the most captivating attractions drawing the attention of visitors is the magnificent Konark Wheel displayed prominently at the venue. This remarkable structure derives its name from the world-renowned Konark Sun Temple in Odisha, where it finds its origin. Upon their arrival at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition and Convention Centre in New Delhi, world leaders and foreign delegates were greeted by the awe-inspiring replicas of the renowned Konark Sun Temple’s wheel and intricate sculptures. This grand display served as the backdrop for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warm reception of the arriving leaders, marking the commencement of the G20 Summit.

Significance of the Konark Wheel

The Konark Wheel bears profound symbolism, encapsulating notions of time, progress, and the perpetual flux of existence. Derived from the illustrious Sun Temple in Konark, Odisha, dedicated to Surya, the Hindu deity of the sun, this architectural marvel holds the esteemed status of being a UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for its intricate carvings and sculptures. Comprising 12 spokes, the wheel symbolises the 12 months in a year, while the central 8 bars represent the 8 prahars, or temporal divisions of the day. The wheel’s rotational motion elegantly signifies the ceaseless passage of time and the unending cycle of transformation.

The Konark Wheel at Konark Temple. Image Source: www.thekonark.in

The Konark Wheel holds multifaceted significance, offering a rich tapestry of interpretations. It serves as a poignant reminder of India’s opulent heritage and culture while emanating a beacon of hope and optimism for the days ahead. This emblematic wheel encapsulates several profound connotations. It stands as a reverent symbol of Surya, the Sun God, embodying his ability to bestow light, life, and vitality upon the world. It also underscores the importance of time, urging us to make the most of every moment. Furthermore, it symbolises progress and continuous improvement, reflecting India’s resilience and the enduring spirit of its people.

The Sun Temple in Konark

The Sun Temple in Konark stands as a revered UNESCO World Heritage Site, holding a paramount position in India’s architectural and cultural heritage. Constructed in the 13th century under the patronage of King Narasimhadeva I from the Eastern Ganga dynasty, this splendid temple is a dedicated tribute to Surya, the Hindu deity of the sun. Its renown extends far and wide due to the exquisite carvings and sculptures adorning its structure, narrating captivating tales from Hindu mythology. Notably, the temple’s iconic carving features Surya’s chariot, elegantly drawn by seven majestic horses. Furthermore, this architectural marvel boasts a distinctive style, artfully amalgamating elements from Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain architectural traditions.

The Konark Sun Temple. Image Source: Google Arts and Culture

Importance of Sun and Lord Shiva in the Indian Culture

The worship of the sun holds immense significance in Indian culture, signifying light, energy, and life itself. The Konark Sun Temple is a testament to the deep-rooted reverence for the sun in the hearts of the Indian people. Contemporary India’s will to study the sun on scientific parameters is also commendable. Indian Space Research Organisation has recently launched its mission Aditya L1 to observe and study the sun.

Nataraja statue at the Bharat Mandapam. Image Source: Edunovations

Another captivating highlight at the Bharat Mandapam venue is the world’s largest Nataraja statue, crafted from ‘Ashtadhatu’ (eight metals). This awe-inspiring sculpture stands proudly in front of the venue, symbolising the rich cultural heritage of India. The Nataraja is a depiction of the Hindu god Shiva as the cosmic dancer, and it represents the cyclical nature of life and the universe.

Why Konark Wheel at the G20 Summit?

The Konark Wheel is a symbol of India’s commitment to progress and development. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of time and the need to constantly strive for improvement. The G20 summit is an opportunity for India to showcase its rich culture and heritage to the world. The Konark Wheel and the Sun Temple are just two examples of the many treasures that India has to offer. The summit is also an opportunity for India to discuss its vision for the future and its commitment to global cooperation.

The significance of the Konark Wheel goes beyond its historical roots. In the context of India’s current journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse, the wheel represents the nation’s unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainable development, and progress. Its presence at the G20 summit is a testament to India’s growth story, which is earning accolades on the international stage.

As India welcomes the world’s leaders to the G20 summit at Bharat Mandapam, it not only showcases its grandeur and culture but also emphasises its commitment to progress and innovation. The presence of the Nataraja idol and the Konark Wheel serves as a reminder of India’s rich heritage and its path towards a brighter, more dynamic future on the global stage. The G20 summit in Delhi is more than just a diplomatic event; it is a celebration of India’s diversity, dynamism, and dedication to a prosperous tomorrow.