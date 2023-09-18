A dreadful case of Love Jihad and attempt to murder has come to the fore from the Purnea district of Bihar. Accused Mohammed Isahak, who is already a father of four children blackmailed a Hindu Adivasi girl by showing her some of her derogatory photographs and forced her to marry. Later, he converted her religion to Islam and tried to kill her with the help of his first wife.

According to a report by Jagran, the incident came to the fore after the girl managed to escape to save her life and reported the incident to Muffasil Police Station. The 19-year-old girl stated in the complaint that she was trapped by the accused, who established sexual relations against her will. He also captured some of her derogatory images and later used them to blackmail her.

He then forced the girl to marry using the photographs and changed her religion to Islam. The girl was given a new name, ‘Saira Khatun’, post-conversion. The accused continued to sexually assault her, and after a month or so, he attempted to kill her with the help of his first wife. The girl escaped the spot and reported the incident to the police.

The girl mentioned in the complaint that the accused used to come to her house to meet her father. “He was known to my father. One day, he took my sister’s mobile number and started talking to her. After a few days, he forcefully captured a derogatory photograph with me and threatened that he would publish that photo on social media,” the girl said.

The accused then forced the girl to marry and assured her that he would make a new home in Supaul town for her. On refusal, he issued death threats to her family members and got the marriage documents prepared in Purnea Court. He also forced the victim girl to sign the documents and then converted her religion to Islam.

The girl was then taken to a secretive property in Supaul. She was sexually assaulted for around 10 days. It was then that she knew that the accused was already married and that he was a father to four kids. The girl then escaped from the property and reached his home where she confronted him in front of his first wife and kids. The victim was mistreated and not welcomed in the house by the first wife of the accused. She refused to keep the girl in her home.

The accused and his first wife then attempted to murder her while she was fast asleep. The victim girl escaped from the spot and reached her home after which she reached the Police station to lodge an FIR against the accused and his first wife.

Hindu organizations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other local Adivasi organizations also took cognizance of the event and demanded strict action against the accused and his family.

Brijesh Kumar from Bihar Police commented on the issue and said that an official complaint has been filed and investigations are underway. He also assured that the accused would be severely punished post-investigation.