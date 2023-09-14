West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is currently on a 12-day tour of Spain and the United Arab Emirates. She left Kolkata on Tuesday and reached Spain on Wednesday, after spending a night in Dubai for connecting flight issues. She will spend 8 days in Spain seeking investments for her state, before moving to UAE for the next phase of the tour.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee posted two videos on Instagram today, where she is seen on the streets of Madrid. In the first video, the West Bengal CM can be seen jogging alongside members of her entourage in a park in Madrid. She wrote in the caption of the video post, “Refreshing morning. A nice jog can energise you for the day ahead. Stay fit, stay healthy everyone!”

Even though she was jogging, she was wearing her characteristic white saree and slippers. A smartwatch can be seen on her left wrist, keep track of her morning jog.

Mamata Banerjee is known to jog regularly. A few months ago she had shared a video showing her walking on a treadmill holding a puppy on her hands.

In another video posted on the official Instagram account of Mamata Banerjee, can be seen trying her hands on an accordion of a street musician at the park in Madrid. She played some portion of the ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ song on the instrument, after saying ‘thank you’ to the musician.

Mamata Banerjee is accompanied by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, other senior officials and one representative each from the football clubs of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal during her visit. Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is also scheduled to join her team in Madrid. Reportedly the CM will meet La Liga president Javier Tebas during her stay in Barcelona.

“We will stay in Madrid for three days, during which we will attend a business summit and meet non-resident Bengalis. From there, we will take a train to Barcelona, where we will participate in a two-day meeting for the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS),” the CM told reporters at state secretariat Nabanna on Tuesday.

From Spain, she and her team will return to Dubai, where several meetings are scheduled including one on Bengal Global Business Summit scheduled later this year. The CM will return to Kolkata on 23rd September.

Mamata Banerjee had said that this would be her first foreign tour in five years as the “Centre had not given her necessary permission earlier”.