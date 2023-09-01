Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Friday made a bizarre suggestion when he asked PM Modi to implement ‘one nation, one income’ amid speculations of the implementation of ‘one nation, one election’ ahead of the special session of parliament scheduled for September 18 to 22.

“I would like to suggest PM Modi to first implement one nation, one income, before thinking of implementing one nation, one election,” Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said, without offering measures that could realise such a socialist fantasy.

VIDEO | "I would like to suggest PM Modi that he should first implement one nation, one income," says Bihar Deputy CM @yadavtejashwi on talks about 'one nation, one election'. pic.twitter.com/lmVQ9sQ5Wi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2023

No sooner did PTI share Tejashwi Yadav’s video demanding ‘one nation, one income’ from PM Modi, a raft of X, formerly known as Twitter, than users mocked the Bihar Deputy CM for his incoherent utterances.

One user commented, “Whenever this dhakkan opens his mouth, he makes everyone aware of his educational qualifications.”

Another user mocked the leadership tussle in the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, asking Yadav to declare any one leader who will be leading their coalition.

Still another X user sharply noted that the first casualty of such a policy would be Yadav’s own family.

Notably, Tejashwi Yadav’s father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been convicted in a fodder scam. As per the allegations, Lalu had amassed a wealth of Rs. 4.6 million out of the government treasury through fodder scams.

Tejashwi Yadav has declared assets more than Rs 5 crores, as per his election affidavit

Also, it is worth noting that Tejashwi Yadav has assets worth more than Rs 5 crores under his name, as per his election affidavit filed in 2020, which is significantly higher than India’s current per capita income which stands at Rs 1,72,000.

Recently, Yadav was in the news for proclaiming that Bihar’s contribution to India’s GDP is the highest in the country, evoking laughter and ridicule from several social media users over his ignorance about Bihar’s economy.