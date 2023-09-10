On Sunday, September 10, India formally handed over the G20 presidency to Brazil. The transfer of presidency took place at the closing ceremony of the annual summit of the G20 leaders in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the transition by handing the gavel to the President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In his statement, PM Modi said, “I give my best wishes to Brazil’s President and my friend Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and hand over the presidency gavel to him.”

#WATCH | G 20 in India | Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over the gavel of G 20 presidency to the President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. pic.twitter.com/ihEmXN9lty — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2023

President Lula said, “I congratulate PM Modi for efficiently leading the G20 bloc and for excellent work in this summit.”

Earlier Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva handed over saplings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Session 3 of the G20 Summit.

While Indonesia held the G20 presidency last year, Brazil will hold the presidency after India. India took over the G20 presidency on December 1 last year at the G20 Summit at Bali in Indonesia and will continue to hold it till the end of November.

The New Delhi Declaration was adopted by G20 leaders on Saturday, the first day of the Summit. The G20 leaders visited Rajghat on Sunday morning to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

(with inputs from ANI)