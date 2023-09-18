On September 18, around 150 police personnel were deployed at state-run Punjabi University in Patiala as the students launched a peaceful protest demanding an FIR against a professor and the cancellation of an FIR registered against University students. As per reports, a female student died at the University, leading to an attack on the professor who was accused of mentally harassing her.

Student unions United Sikh Students’ Federation, Students’ organisation of India, and Secular Youth Federation of India had announced a protest on 18th September to demand an FIR against the professor. Furthermore, they also demanded that the professor be removed from all duties at the University immediately. A case was registered against the students, which they demanded to be quashed.

In response, the police personnel circled the main gate, parking lots and back gates of the University. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City-2 Jaswinder Singh Tiwana and Urban Estate SHO Amandeep Singh controlled the situation at the University. Reportedly, they asked the students not to shut the gates of the University.

Around 60 students gathered at the main gate of the campus to show support for the deceased girl and held a protest. Notably, political and farmer leaders have also joined the protest. Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has also come forward in support of the victim’s family and sought support from the public. In a video message, he demanded a high-level probe into the matter.

Death of a female student at Punjabi University

A 2nd-year student in the language department, Jashandeep Kaur, reportedly died on 13th September at her Choke Village home. She suffered from chronic lung disease, and the students accused Professor Dr Surjit of mentally harassing her, who is the coordinator of five-year integrated programmes at the University.

Jashandeep’s health reportedly deteriorated on 13th September, after which her family members took her home, where she succumbed to death. The student alleged Dr Surjit had been mentally harassing her for some time even though he was aware of her chronic illness. The students further accused the professor of similar behaviour towards other students in the past.

Following her death, students launched a protest at the University. They noticed him coming out of VC’s office, where they circled and attacked him. A video of the incident reportedly went viral on social media. Both male and female students were seen attacking the professor. The campus security team rushed to rescue the professor. A case under Sections 341, 323, 308, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the students.

In the afternoon of Thursday, the students at Punjabi University Patiala thrashed a senior professor and former head of the department, after the death of a girl student on Wednesday. The professor is admitted in a private hospital. #PunjabiUniversity@HTPunjab pic.twitter.com/HdDhan7GqM — karamprakash (@karamprakash6) September 14, 2023

Professor Arvind, VC of the University, said, “The girl had taken admission in 2021. She was suffering from a chronic disease. She had dropped a year and again taken admission this year. She was reported unwell at 9.30 AM on Wednesday. An ambulance was called, and she was taken to the health centre. Her family was informed, and they came and took her home. We later received information about her death. I have not received any written complaint so far in the case, and hence, no inquiry has been marked. We have filed a police complaint about the professor being attacked.”

However, the students told a different story. A student, Harman Kaur, told Indian Express, “Jashandeep Kaur had a lung issue. Shewas admitted to the University in 2021. Dr Surjit’s behaviour was abusive towards her. She couldn’t meet the attendance criterion due to her poor health. Surjit then didn’t allow her to sit for her exams, forcing her to drop a year. She returned to the same class in 2023. She again faced some issues and applied for one month of medical leave, which was denied. She was feeling sick on Wednesday, after which her family was informed. We learnt that she died at her home later. She was being pressurised and was in depression. She is not the first girl whom Surjit had abused.”

20 female students accused Dr Surjit of harassment

On 15th September, at least 20 female students approached VC Arvind to complain against Dr Surjit, accusing him of harassment. Reportedly, he refused to accept verbal complaints. Later, a four-page written complaint against Dr Surjit was sent to the VC with the signatures of over 20 students. One of the students alleged Dr Surjit called her parents and questioned them about her character. Another student alleged he told her there must be a problem with her character as her parents don’t allow her to stay in a private accommodation as she was seeking a room in the hostel.

Upon receiving the complaint, the VC said, “An inquiry officer has been appointed to investigate the complaints. Now the University is peaceful, and everything is back to normal.”