Sayema endorses Hinduphobic tweet, brazenly lies after being caught

On Tuesday (September 12), ‘radio jockey’ Sayema courted controversy for brazenly lying about not encouraging a Hinduphobic tweet, posted by Youtuber Shyam Meera Singh.

The propaganda artist was seen virtue signalling on social media about the need to ‘repair’ hate and prejudice, which has somehow gripped the lives of normal citizens. At that point, an X (formerly Twitter) user named Sarvin pointed out how Sayema was at the helm of endorsing Hinduphobia.

“Sit down hatemonger,” he wrote while attaching a tweet by the ‘radio jockey’ responding to a Hinduphobic tweet with a laughing emoji. The original tweet, in question, was posted by controversial YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh.

If you have my sense of responsibility and conscience, go through all my tweets and don’t go by fake, morphed images of my tweet. Some people have been employed to defame voices that rattle them. Open your eyes. Don’t be blind to sick realities around.

Have a good day. https://t.co/HZmBxTRvhZ — Sayema (@_sayema) September 12, 2023

He had attacked the Faith of a Republic TV journalist named Shweta Singh by claiming that Lord Krishna had 16 wives and that Draupadi had 5 husbands. The Youtuber mocked her and asked, “Which type of Hindu are you?”

He insinuated that Shweta must have been in a polygamous relationship by virtue of her Hindu Faith. Sayema was seen endorsing the uncouth remarks of Shyam Meera Singh (archive) with a laughing emoji. Despite this, she had the gall to lecture others about ‘repairing’ hate and prejudice.

When X user Sarvin pointed out her hypocrisy, the radio jockey brazenly claimed that the tweet was ‘morphed’ and ‘fake’ (although the archive of the tweet clearly reflects otherwise).

Screengrab of the tweet by Sayema

“If you have my sense of responsibility and conscience, go through all my tweets and don’t go by fake, morphed images of my tweet. Some people have been employed to defame voices that rattle them. Open your eyes. Don’t be blind to sick realities around. Have a good day,” she had claimed in her defence.

When netizens exposed her lies, she was quick to claim that the tweet posted by ‘Sarvin’ was somehow cropped.

Sayema alleged, “Because haters have been employed to present lies their way, I am glad I had clarified soon after. Also, why is the last line of Shyam’s tweet erased from the original one? You won’t be able to hide your vile intentions.”

Because haters have been employed to present lies their way, I am glad I had clarified soon after. Also, why is the last line of Shyam's tweet erased from the original one? You won't be able to hide your vile intentions.https://t.co/sQBH0BWrrV https://t.co/bDM7tiX3TU — Sayema (@_sayema) September 12, 2023

She also shared the link to another tweet, where the ‘radio jockey’ was seen dubbing the Hinduphobia of Shyam Meera Singh as the ‘truth.’

Propaganda outlet ‘Team Saath’, known for unleashing online Islamist mob after nationalists and pro-India celebrities, came to the defence of Sayema with a bizarre logic.

“Here is a clarification. This post is not fake, but the screenshot is cropped in order to hide the last line. Just received this information from @_sayema.Still it comes under targetted harassment,” it claimed.

Here is a clarification. This post is not fake, but the screenshot is cropped in order to hide the last line.



Just received this information from @_sayema.



Still it comes under targetted harassment. #TeamSAATH🤝 https://t.co/4l4pYY1wxi pic.twitter.com/1eZtjDGRtd — Team Saath Official🤝 (@TeamSaath) September 12, 2023

‘Team Saath’ conveniently ignored the fact that X user ‘Sravin’ had posted a screenshot. At times, it is difficult to accommodate a complete tweet in one screenshot. This was also pointed out by another X user, Kartikey Pandey.

Inko SS or tweet me fark bhi nahi pata 😂🤣 — Kartikey Pandey (@Kartikey_ind) September 12, 2023

The presence or absence of the last line of the tweet of Shyam Meera Singh in a screenshot does not negate the Hinduphobic nature of his tweet. It also does not change the fact that ‘radio jockey’ Sayema retweeted it with 3 laughing emojis and thus endorsed the objectionable content of his post.

After being caught off guard, Sayema and her close-knit ecosystem of leftists and Islamists are coming up with bizarre excuses to absolve her of any wrongdoing.