Saturday, September 16, 2023
Love jihad in UP: Afsar Raini traps minor Hindu girl pretending to be Rahul, rapes her and forces to wear hijab, threatens to burn her alive

Afsar Raini recorded obscene video of the 16-year-old and utilised it to sexually assault her for four years.

Representational image from Hindustan Times
A shocking case of love jihad has come to light in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh where a 22-year-old Muslim man named Afsar Raini pretended to be Rahul and befriended a minor Hindu girl after which he tricked her into a relationship and raped her. Furthermore, he recorded obscene video of the 16-year-old and utilised it to sexually assault her for four years. She is now 20 years old.

He threatened to release the footage on social media if she didn’t comply with his perverted wishes. The police have presently registered a case after receiving a complaint about the matter and an investigation is underway.

He used to force the victim to meet with him whenever she declined and warned that he would make her clip viral on the Internet. He also threatened to kill her and burn her alive when she told him to marry her. He even pressured her to wear the hijab.

The girl is a resident of Charkhari town and first met Afsar Raini who lived in the neighbourhood of Amarganj four years ago when he introduced himself as a Hindu. She asked him for marriage after she reached adulthood, but he rejected and threatened her. She was shocked to learn the real identity of the perpetrator from another girl which was only ten days ago.

Her family members were indignant after they came to know about the truth. They have filed a case against the offender under various sections including that of rape and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. They have demanded justice from the police and asked for strict action against the Muslim individual. They asserted that their daughter was a target of love jihad.

She was taken to Brij Bhushan Rajput, a local Bharatiya Janata Party MLA by her father. She was sent to the police station by him after she narrated her ordeal. He has also written a letter to the District Magistrate that bulldozer action should be initiated and the accused’s residence should be demolished. He has charged Afsar Raini of sexually violating the victim by luring her into a love trap and pressuring her to wear the hijab when she attained adulthood.

He added that in a similar occurrence, a Muslim youth raped a girl and threatened to kill her. She was also sexually assaulted 15 days ago. He urged that action should be taken to bulldoze the houses of these culprits. He has also issued a statement regarding the issue and termed it love jihad. He has sought strict action in the sensitive case.

At present, the authorities are probing the instance very seriously. Police station in-charge Ganesh Prasad informed that a report has been registered against the accused. A team has been deployed to search for him and he will be nabbed soon.

