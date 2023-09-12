The Biden administration is receiving flak at home for signing a prisoner-swap deal with Iran and releasing $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds. According to the deal, Iran will release five United States citizens detained in Iran and the US in turn will release the frozen funds.

Interestingly, the deal, which was signed last week by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, was announced when the US was marking the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The prisoners will be swapped anytime in the next two weeks after the $6 billion is wired to banks in Qatar, which has reportedly brokered the deal. The money will reportedly not be wired to Iran directly thereby ensuring that the US sanctions imposed on the Islamic country are not violated.

The funds will be transferred from South Korea to restricted accounts held by financial institutions in Qatar. Doha has reportedly brokered at least eight rounds of talks between Iranian and US negotiators sitting in separate hotels via shuttle diplomacy on the nuclear issue and on prisoner releases.

Earlier, Iran wanted direct access to the money but later agreed to receive it via Qatar. The United States classifies Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Former US President Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to target Joe Biden over the deal. He said that the money being wired to Iran “will be used for terrorism all over the Middle East and the World.”

Can you believe that Crooked Joe Biden is giving $6 Billion to the terrorist regime in Iran? That money be used for terrorism all over the Middle East, and, indeed, the World. This incompetent FOOL is absolutely destroying America. He had the audacity to announce this terrible… pic.twitter.com/vRynRtdfta — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 11, 2023

“Can you believe that Crooked Joe Biden is giving $6 billion to the terrorist regime in Iran? That money be used for terrorism all over the Middle East, and, indeed, the World. This incompetent FOOL is absolutely destroying America. He had the audacity to announce this terrible deal today, September 11th. To pay for hostages will lead to kidnapping, ransom, and blackmail against Americans across the globe. I freed many dozens of our people from various unfriendly countries and never paid a dime”, Trump lambasted Biden on Truth Social.

US Senator (Republican) for the state of Arkansas Tom Cotton hit out at Biden saying that “first Joe Biden used 9/11 as an excuse to flee Afghanistan. Now he desecrates this day by paying ransom to the world’s worst state sponsor of terrorism. Shameful.”

First Joe Biden used 9/11 as an excuse to flee Afghanistan. Now he desecrates this day by paying ransom to the world’s worst state sponsor of terrorism. Shameful. https://t.co/hxTGe6wGEE — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) September 11, 2023

Former advisor to the State Department on Iran, Gabriel Noronha took to X to call out the Biden administration for announcing the deal when the country was marking 9/11 remembrance. “9/11 is one hell of a day to notify Congress you’re transferring $6 billion to the regime harbouring Saif al-Adel and the rest of Al-Qaeda’s leadership.”

9/11 is one hell of a day to notify Congress you’re transferring $6 billion to the regime harboring Saif al-Adel and the rest of Al-Qaeda’s leadership.https://t.co/ceps2q6Bo6 — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) September 11, 2023

Americans all over social media have slammed Joe Biden and his administration for making a mockery out of the 22nd 9/11 anniversary. Not only was the deal announced but Biden was also heard joking while addressing the media and lying about his whereabouts a day after the deadly attack.

US President Joe Biden, during his speech in Alaska, claimed that he was at ground zero in New York City a day after 9/11, but records reportedly show that he was in Washington, D.C.

Biden said, “Ground Zero in New York — I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of Hell, it looked so devastating because the way you could — from where you could stand.”

However, he was reportedly in Washington, D.C. giving a speech on the floor of the Senate. Biden has come under heavy firing for giving the 9/11 ceremony in New York City a miss and heading to Alaska instead.

Biden also began his remarks with a joke. Taking to the stage for his address on account of the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Biden said, “Governor Dunleavy, it’s good to see you. The governor and I have something in common: we’re both from Scranton, Pennsylvania. I wish I had him playing on my high school ball club when I was playing. I could’ve been an All-American having you in front of me.”