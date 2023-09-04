After massive flooding, the Nevada desert celebration of Burning Man in the United States has fallen into mayhem, with one person dead and around 70000 others stranded. The person died during the event, but local authorities have yet to identify the person or provide the alleged cause of death.

According to the reports, following severe flooding, tens of thousands of participants are still stuck at the event site in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada state in the Western region of the United States.

On Saturday, organizers prohibited car access and advised people still trying to reach the festival to turn around and go home.

The gate and airport in and out of Black Rock City remain closed. Ingress and egress are halted until further notice. No driving is permitted except emergency vehicles. If you are in BRC, conserve food and water, and shelter in a warm space. More updates to come. Stay safe! — Burning Man Traffic (@bmantraffic) September 3, 2023

After being instructed to shelter in place and conserve food, drink, and other resources, revelers were forced to struggle through filthy soil, many barefoot or carrying plastic bags on their feet. According to the US Bureau of Land Management, which manages the festival region, the event began on August 27 and was set to end on Monday.

Despite these obstacles, festival organizers have stated that they intend to proceed with the festival’s finale – the burning of a 40-foot effigy. Weather permitting, the event will get underway at approximately 9.30 p.m. PDT (Pacific Daylight Time) on Monday, September 4.

US President Joe Biden has been updated on the plight of over 70,000 individuals stranded in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert after rainfall on Sunday turned the area into a sea of sticky filth.

In a statement, the White House said administration officials are monitoring the situation and communicating with state and local officials.

False claims of Ebola outbreak

Meanwhile, some reports also claimed that there was an ‘Ebola outbreak’ at the festival. However, the local police and the authorities have denied the claims and said that massive misinformation was being spread amid the mayhem.

It's literally confirmed. Burning Man is quarantined due to Ebola. Holy fuck. pic.twitter.com/8q8H2KhxQn — Synthesizer Rex (@PillboXXe) September 3, 2023

“We have heard no information of any participants with Ebola. I can confirm the event entrance was closed for the year because unusual rainfall caused muddy conditions where there was a full stop on vehicles, and not for an Ebola outbreak,” confirmed the Bureau of Land Management (which oversees the Black Rock Desert site) officer.

🚨NOW CONFIRMED 🚨 NO Ebola outbreak at Burning Man conspiracy theorist incorrect on that one. People are just getting sick / injured from the extremely alkaline dust / mud from the lake bed#BurningMan #BurningMan2023 pic.twitter.com/55SgVQQi3G — Global Mind News (@GlobalMindNews) September 3, 2023

Reports mention that the Burning Man festival sees tens of thousands of people gather in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert to create Black Rock City, a temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression, and self-resilience.

The name Burning Man is sometimes used to describe the global community of artists, makers, and organizers who collaborate to create art, host events, and initiate local initiatives, the majority of which revolve around the annual Black Rock City gathering and its mission.

In the current scenario, it seems that the participants and other stranded people are facing issues with establishing communication with their respective families given the disturbed networks in the region. Also, the stranded people are forced to face problems related to washrooms.

According to the reports, the weather prevented cleaning crews from emptying thousands of portable toilets. Many such posts have been shared on social media.

So the Porta-pottys (portable toilets) aren't getting emptied and haven't for 24 hours. How long until 73,000 people start running into bathroom problems?#burningman #BurningMan2023 #BurningManFestival pic.twitter.com/6OYhiGwZEq — 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) September 3, 2023

Reportedly, the flooding, filth, and confinement have not stopped many of the 70,000-plus burners from enjoying themselves. They’ve kept dancing to the ever-present, bass-heavy house music blaring across the desert, practicing yoga, and stopping by each other’s camps to drink, socialize, and talk about how to make Burning Man better.