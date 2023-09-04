On Sunday, September 3, the Brareilly police in Uttar Pradesh arrested a youth named Mohammad Shadab alias Shobhi, accused of assaulting his mentally challenged relative named Danish alias Babu. According to reports, Shadab forcefully inscribed ‘Jai Bholenath’ on Danish’s forehead with a sharp object. He threatened Danish’s family members with life when they protested.

The victim’s family approached the police and lodged a complaint against Shadab, after which the latter was arrested. Danish has been admitted to Bareilly District Hospital for treatment.

According to media reports, the incident took place in the Prem Nagar locality which falls under the jurisdiction of the Bareilly police. Danish’s family lives in a rented house in the Shahabad area in Prem Nagar. This house reportedly belongs to the accused Mohammad Shadab, who works as a contractual employee in the electricity department in Bareilly. Danish’s mother works as a house help in the accused house. Danish is mentally challenged, the police revealed.

On Sunday, September 3, Shadab inscribed ‘Jai Bholenath’ on Danish’s forehead with a sharp object. Danish’s family protested when they learnt about the incident. Besides accusing Shadab of assaulting Danish, the latter’s family also accused him of hurting their religious sentiment by forcefully inscribing a phrase hailing the Hindu god Shiva on Danish’s forehead. Danish’s family also alleged that the accused Shadab often poked fun at his humble background.

Meanwhile, when the locals heard about what had happened, some of them reached Shadab’s house while several others created a ruckus at the nearby intersection, demanding strict action against Shadab.

The mother of the victim Danish said that when she reached Shadab’s house with some other women from the locality to complain about him to his family members, at first the latter’s mother passed it off as a joke. Later, Shadab’s family members rebuked her and others by asking them to go and do whatever they could. Shadab, meanwhile, threatened Danish’s mother with life when she protested against the cruelty he meted out to Danish.

Danish’s family then approached the police, who immediately sprung into action and took Shadab into custody by registering a case against him.

Speaking about the incident, Prem Nagar police station in-charge Rajesh Kumar Singh said that both the parties belong to the same community.