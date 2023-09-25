On Monday, September 25, a 0.07-second video clip took the internet by storm. The video which quickly went viral showed a person resembling cricket legend Kapil Dev, who had his hands tied and mouth strapped being manhandled and taken away by two goons.

Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir shared the clip on X, formally Twitter as he enquired about the World Cup-winning captain’s well-being. However, as soon as the video went viral, netizens started flooding Gautam Gambhir’s timeline hoping that it was a promotional stunt similar to what happened last year with cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle.

Sharing the video Gautam Gambhir wrote, “Anyone else received this clip, too? Hope it’s not actually @therealkapildev and that Kapil Paaji is fine!” along with a fingers-crossed emoji.

Anyone else received this clip, too? Hope it’s not actually @therealkapildev 🤞and that Kapil Paaji is fine! pic.twitter.com/KsIV33Dbmp — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 25, 2023

In the 0.07-second clip, a man in a light blue t-shirt and checkered trousers is seen being carried away by two goons. The man, who resembles Kapil Dev, has his wrists tied behind him and his mouth strapped with a piece of cloth. The man turns around for a fraction of a second, revealing his face. He offers a helpless look as the two men drag him inside a dingy house.

While no official statement has been issued regarding the viral video, numerous followers on social media have claimed that it is nothing more than a promotional gimmick.

Many Netizens reacted angrily, slamming the ad firm for the lame video and praying and hoping for the cricket legend’s well-being and safety.

Some were quick to recall a video from last year that showed cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle abruptly disappearing while speaking to a sports portal via video link. Just as it was eventually revealed that Harsha Bhogle’s video was a promotional gimmick, many Netizens were convinced that this was a re-run of last year’s act.

Harsha Bhogle disappears from live Instagram interview leading to netizens worry about him, later reveals it was a promotional stunt

A similar video that had left Netizens worrying, had emerged in March 2022, wherein cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle suddenly disappeared while talking to a sports portal via video link. Harsha Bhogle was talking to cricketsportwalkin on an Instagram live session on March 24, 2022, when suddenly he disappeared from the screen after the camera apparently fell to the ground with a blurry image. However, later it was revealed that it was a promotional stunt that went wrong, as people started genuinely worrying about him.