Sunday, October 15, 2023
156 youths cheated of over Rs 5 lakh by a man offering cheaper passes for Falguni Pathak's garba night in Mumbai

The accused Vishal Shah promised passes for the Garba Night at ₹3,300, against the official rate of ₹4,500, but he vanished after collecting the money from 156 persons

ANI
Around 156 youths were allegedly cheated of about Rs 5 lakh while trying to buy passes for “garba night” by famous singer and dandiya dancer Falguni Pathak in Mumbai when a man claiming to be an authorised dealer for the event failed to deliver the discounted tickets, city police officials said on Sunday.

According to the Mumbai Police, the youth have filed a complaint with them.

The police further said that the accused Vishal Shah, who claimed to be an authorised dealer of Falguni Pathak’s event in Borivali (West), was selling passes for Rs 3,300, which is lower than the actual price of Rs 4,500.

The complainant, a Kandivali resident who runs a painting business, decided to buy the passes along with two of his friends.

Later, more than 153 persons they knew also expressed interest in buying the passes.

The youth and his two friends collected cash from the others and on Thursday they informed Shah that they were ready to buy 156 passes.

According to the FIR, filed by the victims, Shah asked them to reach a place on New Link Road, Borivali (West) from where a man would collect the money and also said that he himself would hand over the passes to them later.

Later, Shah gave them an address in Yogi Nagar and asked them to collect the passes from there.

On reaching the spot, the trio were unable find anything there and also found that Shah’s phone was switched off. The youths then filed a complaint at MHB Colony police station.

On Friday, the police registered a case against accused Vishal Shah and others under sections 406,420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started searching for the accused. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

