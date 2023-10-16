The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) might become an accused party in the ongoing probe into the Delhi liquor policy case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Supreme Court on Monday (16th October).

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said this when the court was hearing the bail plea of Manish Sisodia, AAP leader and the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, in the liquor policy case. The bench questioned ASG Raju as to why the prosecution hadn’t yet begun its case against Sisodia.

“We are contemplating making the Aam Aadmi Party an accused and invoking Section 70 to probe it additionally with respect to vicarious liability,” Additional Solicitor General SV Raju was quoted as saying. He also said that the party would be made accused of the same offence under the same case.

“Be careful with your statement. Will it be a separate or the same offence in the ED case? Answer it tomorrow. In the corruption case, it will certainly be a separate charge. Will it be a separate charge in the CBI matter?” Justice Khanna asked.

The ASG said that the charges might be different but the offence would be the same. Meanwhile, Justice Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti made it clear that the ASG’s remarks will not in any way influence the decision on Sisodia’s bail.

Two weeks ago, the bench asked the Enforcement Directorate why AAP (without mentioning it by name) was not listed as an accused when it was alleged to be the beneficiary during Sisodia’s plea hearing. “Your entire argument with PMLA is because it was given to a political party. That political party has not yet been charged. How would you respond?”, Justice Khanna had questioned at the time.

Manish Sisodia was arrested in February in connection with the cases surrounding the Delhi liquor policy that is being looked at by both central authorities, and he has been in custody ever since then.

The investigation authorities have frequently asserted that the AAP got kickbacks to fund their campaign in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from a variety of stakeholders. The ED asserted earlier this month that the AAP utilized Rs 100 crore it got as a bribe for its electoral campaign.

Three AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh, are currently imprisoned after being arrested by government agencies in connection with multiple money laundering investigations.