Air Canada pilot found giving genocidal calls to kill Jews, and wipe out Israel, taken out of service

On 10th October (local time), the Canadian Airline Air Canada grounded a pilot identified as Mostafa Ezzo after screenshots of his social media stories went viral, where he expressed his anti-Israel sentiments after the Hamas terrorist attack on Israeli soil.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Air Canada wrote, “We are aware of the unacceptable posts made by an Air Canada pilot. We are taking this matter very seriously, and he was taken out of service on Mon, 9th October. We firmly denounce violence in all forms.”

In one of his stories, Mostafa was wearing the Palestinian flag on his uniform. In another photograph, he was seen holding a placard that read, “Israel, Hitler is proud of you”. In another photograph, he was seen holding a placard with a figure throwing the Israeli flag in the dustbin with the caption “Keep the world clean”. In another story, he wrote, “f*ck you, Israel. Burn in Hell.”

According to a report in the Toronto Sun, the action was taken after concerns about the social media posts allegedly containing profane commentary about Israel from the pilot. Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick told the Toronto Star, “We did this because this individual’s opinions and publications on social media do not represent Air Canada’s views in any way.” He added, “This person has never been authorised to speak publicly while identifying themselves as an Air Canada employee.” Mostafa’s Instagram page has been deactivated. It is unclear if he did it himself or if he was deplatformed by Instagram.

Mostafa Ezzo is an Air Canada pilot flying out of Montreal.



Pictured in thread:

– Ezzo pointing out Hitler would be proud of Israel

– F*ck your Israeli Burn in Hell

– Keep the World Clean (and trash Israel)

– Enzo's biography



Air Canada suspended flights to Tel Aviv due to Israel Hamas war

Reportedly, Air Canada has temporarily suspended its flight routes to Tel Aviv due to the Hamas terror attack. Following the attack on Israel by the terrorist organisation Hamas, Israel declared a full-fledged war to eliminate the group. Since the war began, 1,000 people have been killed in Israel’s counter-attack, and over 2,800 people have been reportedly injured.

Israel Defense forces say dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck over 200 targets in the Al-Furqan neighbourhood–a terrorist hotspot from which Hamas devises and executes their attacks.

In a post on X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We were attacked on Saturday with such barbarism that has not been seen since the Holocaust. Hundreds of people were slaughtered, entire families were murdered in their beds and homes, women were brutally raped and murdered; More than a hundred were kidnapped, including children.”

“The scale of this evil has only grown. They forced dozens of children, burned them and executed them. They cut off the heads of soldiers, they murdered the young people who were celebrating a festival in the wild, they surrounded them with jeeps and shot them into a hole in the ground. We have not seen such barbarism in the entire history of the State of Israel. They are even worse than Daesh (ISIS)- and that’s how we should treat them,” he added.

Canada has a problem of shielding and protecting terrorists, Nazis and criminals

While Mostafa has been grounded by Air Canada, it has to be noted that Canada has a serious problem of shielding terrorists, criminals, gangsters, and Nazis. The country has ruined its relationship with India over its repeated failure to extradite wanted terrorists and criminals who are living in Canada. In recent times, Canada accused India of killing a Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, claiming he was a Canadian citizen. Nijjar was a wanted terrorist who had a red corner notice issued by Interpol. He had entered Canada on a fake passport and a Hindu name. Despite his tainted history, Canada granted him citizenship.

Furthermore, there are many wanted gangsters and Khalistani terrorists living in Canada that the country has refused to hand over to India. Pro-Khalistani elements often indulge in anti-India activities on Canadian soil without any fear of consequences. So much so that they called for the assassinations of Indian diplomats, raising serious concerns for their safety and security in Canada. However, Canada failed to act and arrest those who were involved in making such threats.

Recently, Canada was criticized on the international platform for giving shelter to Nazi war criminals and celebrating one of those, Yaroslav Hunka, in the Canadian Parliament. After the uproar, the Canadian government threw the Speaker under the bus and blamed him, claiming PM Justin Trudeau was unaware that Hunka was a Nazi and not a war hero.