On Thursday (26th October) a woman named Amina Shaikh reached the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi to seek a visa to Palestine. The woman said that she wanted to go to Gaza and join the people of her community to fight against Israel.

She said, “I came here to get an appointment with the officers to tell them that I want to go to Palestine and I need a visa to Palestine. So, I came here to apply for a visa. However, I am not getting the visa due to some issues. Through the media, I want to tell to the government that the borders of Palestine be opened for the Muslims in India.”

A muslim woman approaches Government of India with appeal to allow people of her community to go to Gaza and fight against Israel, Says we don't value death.



Why is Govt stopping them? pic.twitter.com/wNfN1DzpuF — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 27, 2023

When asked about why did she want to go to Palestine, she said, “Why do I want to go? Aren’t you people seeing what is happening there in Palestine? You are the people from various news channels. Aren’t you able to see the way children are killed there and how dire the situation in Palestine is?”

When asked if she fears for her life, she said, “I come from a religion in which life and death are not valued at all. Those who get finished at once and for all should fear death. We do not fear death. One can even meet his death when in bed. But history and Islam remember those who fought such battles.”

Detailing about her preparations for Gaza, she said, “I have come here with full preparations. I have brought along all my documents including my passport. I urge the Prime Minister to open the borders of both countries for the people in India.”

When asked if she fears the heavy bombing and war situation in Israel, she said, “If I am destined to die there, I will die for sure. And it does not affect me. I will go to the people there and help them out in whichever way I can. We have started a movement in India. I am raising funds to go there. The minority communities in India are raising funds for Gaza and Palestine.”

In her rant, the woman who wants to fight in Gaza also went on a tirade against Hindus.

And who is caring for the life here? I am not afraid of death. First, you think about which community you are talking to. We love our death and our life after death as much as you idol worshippers love your this life. So, you don’t dare to threaten me with the deadly consequences of going to Palestine. And why are you mentioning the bombs and bombings again and again? Do you people want to threaten me?”.

She further said, “We are with Palestine and I will fight against everyone who troubles Palestine. I love Palestine so much because it is a place of the people belonging to our Ummah. Our prophets were there. We love that place. There was the first place of worship for us Muslims. We will fight for the Al Aqsa mosque. And forget these Gobar Bhakts, even their father will give me permission. Who are they to give me the permission? I am asking the government, not the Gobar Bhakts who lick the boots of this government”.

Displaying her hate against Hindus and specifically those who support PM Modi, she said, “Why these Gobar Bhakts are supporting Israel? On what basis they are extending the support? Jews eat beef. Jews also perform Khatna. Then why are these Bhakts supporting Israel? Just because they are killing Muslims? We will not let this happen. We are the people of one single Ummah”.

In her message to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, she said, “Do not think about the battle that you cannot win. I would like to tell satans like him that they should not ever think about such a battle which they can never win. It will only end up defaming you.” Continuing her tirade, she said, “Netanyahu is trying to wipe out the community for which even the judgement day is waiting. I would like to tell (abuses) like Netanyahu that so many people like you have come and gone, but they could not destroy us. We are the community that is going to destroy you. Better you do not threaten us. Many of our Muslim countries have missiles and atom bombs. Have we kept them just for showing off? If you will attack, then we won’t be afraid”.

In her rant, she also accused Hindus and Prime Minister Modi with barbs similar to those that Akbaruddin Owaisi had made. She said, “This community does not know what is fear. Am I spreading riots? I am just asking for my constitutional right to support Palestine and to go there. I urge Modi Ji to open the borders and allow people to go to the country they support. In a moment all of us will come to know who wants to go and support which country and who all are cowards and who are afraid to go. Modi Ji, just open it for two days. The youth of this country and the Muslims in this country will show who has got power and how many days it takes to win a battle like the one that is going on there. I would advise Rubika Liyaqat to act and dance on her news channel. If she goes there and dies there, then Modi Ji will be blamed for her death”.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas started 20 days ago following the gruesome attacks on 7 October by Hamas. Israel has been continuously bombing the Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip as well as Hezbollah’s targets in Lebanon due to which multiple facilities belonging to Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah were destroyed. Furthermore, Israel reported to have eliminated hundreds of terrorists from these organisations.