As EC issues notice to Himanta Biswa Sarma over ‘communal’ statements against Congress leader, Biswa says Congress withheld material info from EC: What happened

On Friday (27th October) Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Congress party was deliberately withholding “material information” from the Election Commission. He also announced that legal action would be taken against Congress. This comes after the Election Commission issued a notice to Sarma on Thursday for allegedly making ‘communally charged’ statements and making unverified and distorted statements against a Congress leader in Chhattisgarh.

Taking to X, CM Sarma said that Congress did not inform the Election Commission that their candidate from Kawardha is a Muslim named Mohammed Akbar. He asserted that legitimate criticism of political opponents does not amount to communal politics.

“Congress has withheld the material information from the Hon’ble Election Commission that Mohammed Akbar is their candidate from Kawardha Constituency. Therefore, legitimate criticism of a candidate does not amount to communal politics. Cong will have to face the legal consequence of not revealing this crucial fact in their representation. I have full faith in the collection wisdom of the Hon’ble Election Commission,” Sarma posted.

Congress has withheld the material information from the Hon’ble Election Commission that Mohammed Akbar is their candidate from Kawardha Constituency.



Therefore legitimate criticism of a candidate does not amount to communal politics.



Cong will have to face the legal… https://t.co/B7knnSjvCG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 27, 2023

The Assam CM made these comments in response to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who shared the Election Commission’s notice to CM Sarma in his X post and called him a “serial offender” accusing him of making “obnoxious hate speech” on 18th October in Chattisgarh.

“Yesterday, the Congress party brought to the attention of the Election Commission of India serious electoral malpractices by senior leaders of the party in power. The ECI has observed prima facie the violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the Assam CM for his obnoxious hate speech on the 18th of October in Chhattisgarh. He is actually a serial offender,” Jairam Ramesh posted on Thursday.

Yesterday, the Congress party brought to the attention of the Election Commission of India serious electoral malpractices by senior leaders of the party in power. The ECI has observed prima facie the violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the Assam CM for his obnoxious hate… pic.twitter.com/zGgNJBl50X — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 26, 2023

“We hope that the ECI will follow through and take this case to its logical conclusion. Politicians, especially those holding Constitutional positions, cannot and should not be allowed to get away with such blatant violations of the Model Code of Conduct. It is the only way to stop the poisoning of our public discourse and protect the sanctity of our elections and democracy itself,” the Congress leader continued.

During a public rally on 18th October in poll-bound Chattisgarh’s Kawardha assembly constituency, BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “When one Akbar comes, he brings a hundred Akbars along with him. Don’t forget that. This is why you should say goodbye to such people otherwise they will malign the land of Maa Kaushalya.”

हम हिंदू हैं। हमें secularism का पाठ मत पढ़ाइये l pic.twitter.com/OoLvivQDFN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 19, 2023

The Assam CM further lambasted the Congress party over the issues of love jihad and religious conversions. “Today the tribals of Chattisgarh are provoked and encouraged for religious conversion. And when you raise your voice against this, Bhupesh Baghel says we are secular.

“Love Jihad started during the Congress rule in the country. Tribals in Assam and Chhattisgarh are encouraged daily to get converted (to Christianity). When people raise voices against the act (in Chhattisgarh), Bhupesh Baghel says he is secular,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“Is killing Hindus your concept of secularism? This country belongs to Hindus and it will continue to be of Hindus. Do not teach us the language of secularism. Building a masjid for Babar after demolishing the Ram temple is not called secularism” Sarma said, blasting the Congress party for its appeasement policies,” Sarma added.