A horrifying incident came to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, where school Principal Rizwan Ahmed was arrested for the sexual exploitation of a minor schoolgirl inside school premises. The teacher allegedly sexually exploited a 10-year-old girl who was studying in class 5 at his school.

According to media reports, the principal of the school, Rizwan Ahmed, molested the minor victim when he saw her alone. He forcibly took her into a room and locked the room from inside. The victim opposed his sexual advances and cried for help but her cries for help went in vain.

It is alleged that Principal Rizwan Ahmed then forced the minor victim to take off her clothes and started checking her private parts. He also threatened the minor schoolgirl not to tell anyone about his act. After the petrifying incident, the victim stopped going to school.

Apparently, the incident occurred on Saturday (16 September) in a school which is located in the Rudauli tehsil area. It falls under the jurisdiction of the Baba Bazar police station. When the school got over for the day, the minor schoolgirl wanted to head back home but she was stopped by Principal Rizwan Ahmed who asked her to wait.

Subsequently, when everyone including the students and the teachers left the school, Rizwan Ahmed started misbehaving with the girl. Despite the girl’s protests, he forcefully took the minor girl inside the classroom and locked the door from inside.

Inside the classroom, he forced the minor girl to remove her clothes and started touching her private parts. He also threatened her not to speak anything about his deeds to anyone.

Following the incident, the traumatised girl remained silent and did not mention it to anyone. She also stopped going to school despite repeated requests from her family. Initially, the parents assumed that she was refusing to go to school as she was unwell.

Later, she narrated her ordeal when her parents pressured her and kept asking her to go to school.

Afterwards, the father took her along to the Baba Bazar police station and lodged a complaint in this matter. Based on the complaint, the Police registered an FIR under various sections of the POCSO Act.

Subsequently, the Police swung into action. They initiated a probe into the matter, arrested Principal Rizwan Ahmed, the accused in this case, and sent him to jail.

A video of the accused Principal Rizwan Ahmed standing inside the Police Station is also doing rounds on the internet. The police have assured that they will seek maximum punishment for the accused through fast-track court.

Meanwhile, the Education Department has also suspended him and ordered a departmental inquiry.