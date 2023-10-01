Following the fiasco of Pakistani citizen Seema Haider and her PubG love affair Noida resident Sachin, another story of a cross-border Internet affair has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti. Evidently, a Bangladeshi woman named Dilruba Sharmi who is the mother of three children left her country after falling in love with Abdul Karim, a resident of Shravasti, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the reports, the 32-year-old woman came to Shravasti from Bangladesh with her three children. However, their brief love story ended shortly after they met each other as the foundation of their love story was laid on lies. The widowed Bangladeshi woman who had left her country trusting Abdul found out that he was already a married man. After learning about this major revelation, she left for Bangladesh feeling cheated.

As per media report, 27-year-old Abdul Karim is a resident of Bhartha Roshangarh village in the Shravasti district’s Malhipur area. He worked as a chef in a hotel in Bahrain. While working there, he befriended Dilruba Sharmi, a resident of Chattogram, Bangladesh, through social media platforms. Gradually their friendship turned into a love story.

Subsequently, on 20 September, Dilruba acquired a tourist visa for herself and her three children to meet her love affair, Abdul Karim. On 26 September, she reached Kolkata airport along with her children from where they left for Amausi Airport, Lucknow on the same day.

Parallely, Abdul Karim also reached Lucknow from Bahrain. Afterwards, all of them boarded a bus to reach Bahraich where they stayed in a hotel for two days, 27-28 September. A day later, they reached a village named Bhartha, Roshangarh. When they arrived at Abdul’s house, Sharmi found that Abdul is already married and has an 8-year-old son. When Dilruba Sharmi told Abdul’s wife Shakeela Bano about her affair with Abdul, Shakeela started creating a ruckus. Hearing the fights and learning the details, villagers informed SSB and the Police about the incident.

During the investigation, all the documents of the Bangladeshi woman Dilruba were found to be valid. She told the police that Abdul Karim had cheated on her and declared that he was unmarried. But when she reached here, she came to know that he was already married, hence she did not want to live here.

Inspector in-charge Dharmendra Kumar informed that the woman wanted to go back. So, they provided her with security and sent her to a travel agency in Lucknow. “No criminal angle was found in the probe. Her tourist visa was valid. She returned to Lucknow on Saturday and probably left for Bangladesh from there. Kareem also left, saying he was going back to Bahrain,” the police officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Kumar Yadav said officials from the Intelligence Bureau, Sashastra Seema Bal and the Anti Terrorist Squad interrogated both Sharmi and Kareem and found nothing suspicious in the incident.

As per the information received, 32-year-old Dilruba Sharmi runs a beauty parlour in Bangladesh. Her husband died during the COVID pandemic in 2020. Later, in the year 2021, she came in contact with 27-year-old Abdul Karim through the internet. When their conversations evolved, they developed a closeness to each other.

Karim reached Lucknow directly from Bahrain to meet her and both of them had met for the first time on 26 September.