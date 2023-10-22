Sunday, October 22, 2023
HomePoliticsDoes TMC have something to hide: BJP questions the silence of Trinamool Congress in...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Does TMC have something to hide: BJP questions the silence of Trinamool Congress in Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra’s case

The TMC leadership has been quiet over the serious allegations levelled against its member Mahua Moitra. Party spokesperson and West Bengal general secretary Kunal Ghosh refused to comment on the issue

OpIndia Staff
The MP's party has maintained an ominous silence over corruption allegations against her.
The MP's party has maintained an ominous silence over corruption charges against her. (Source: The Hindu)
8

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted sharply to a Trinamool Congress spokesperson’s statement that the party won’t comment on its member of parliament Mahua Moitra‘s corruption scandal. BJP has questioned if TMC’s lack of response implied that it has “something to hide” or that it acknowledges the grave accusations made against the Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask if TMC’s official stand meant that it acknowledged that Mahua Moitra committed grave violations, such as providing her login credentials to a competitor corporate entity for use from overseas in exchange for bribes.

“If so, then why is TMC still retaining her rather than sacking her,” he questioned. He also inquired whether TMC is hesitant to take any action against her because it has “something to hide” and added that maybe some in the party knew or approved of it.

Earlier, BJP’s media head and co-in-charge of its Bengal operations Amit Malviya stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “abandonment” of Mahua Moitra was not surprising. “She will defend no one else but Abhishek Banerjee (her nephew), who is no less delinquent. Several TMC leaders are in jail on serious corruption and criminal charges but Mamata Banerjee has maintained radio silence”, he posted.

The TMC leadership has been quiet over the serious allegations levelled against its member Mahua Moitra. Party spokesperson and West Bengal general secretary Kunal Ghosh refused to comment on the issue and stressed, “No comments. Regarding this issue, the All India Trinamool Congress will not say a word. We have nothing to say. The person may explain or answer the issue. We are observing the matter and gathering information, but we don’t want to comment now.”

BJP’s Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and requested an investigation into the assertions that she traded her parliament login credentials with the businessman for monetary benefit.  However, she has trashed the allegations.

The MP from Gonda has also sought a Lokpal probe against Mahua Moitra. He revealed that he possessed a letter from Supreme Court attorney Jai Anant Dehadrai that contained “disturbing facts with detailed proof.” His complaint pointed out, “In the letter, Mr Dehadrai provides in great detail how, when and where Ms Moitra received bribes from a businessman Shri Darshan Hiranandani.”

Hiranandani also confirmed the same and highlighted that the MP frequently asked him for favours, including pricey luxury goods in an affidavit. He further mentioned that Mahua Moitra provided him with her login credentials for the parliament. He disclosed that she believed that attacking billionaire businessman Gautam Adani and his company, Adani Group would make her famous.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMahua Moitra Hiranandani
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
663,028FollowersFollow
33,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com