The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted sharply to a Trinamool Congress spokesperson’s statement that the party won’t comment on its member of parliament Mahua Moitra‘s corruption scandal. BJP has questioned if TMC’s lack of response implied that it has “something to hide” or that it acknowledges the grave accusations made against the Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask if TMC’s official stand meant that it acknowledged that Mahua Moitra committed grave violations, such as providing her login credentials to a competitor corporate entity for use from overseas in exchange for bribes.

“If so, then why is TMC still retaining her rather than sacking her,” he questioned. He also inquired whether TMC is hesitant to take any action against her because it has “something to hide” and added that maybe some in the party knew or approved of it.

TMC’s official stand on Mahua Moitra is that “We won’t comment. Said MP will defend herself”



Does it mean



1)TMC accepts Mahua Moitra has made serious breaches including giving her log in to be operated from foreign soil by a rival corporate entity in exchange for kickbacks ?… — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 22, 2023

Earlier, BJP’s media head and co-in-charge of its Bengal operations Amit Malviya stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “abandonment” of Mahua Moitra was not surprising. “She will defend no one else but Abhishek Banerjee (her nephew), who is no less delinquent. Several TMC leaders are in jail on serious corruption and criminal charges but Mamata Banerjee has maintained radio silence”, he posted.

It is not surprising that Mamata Banerjee has abandoned Mahua Moitra. She will defend no one else but Abhishek Banerjee, who is no less delinquent… Several TMC leaders are in jail on serious corruption and criminal charges but Mamata Banerjee has maintained radio silence. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 21, 2023

The TMC leadership has been quiet over the serious allegations levelled against its member Mahua Moitra. Party spokesperson and West Bengal general secretary Kunal Ghosh refused to comment on the issue and stressed, “No comments. Regarding this issue, the All India Trinamool Congress will not say a word. We have nothing to say. The person may explain or answer the issue. We are observing the matter and gathering information, but we don’t want to comment now.”

#WATCH | West Bengal | Allegations of bribery against TMC MP Mahua Moitra: TMC State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh says, "…No comments…Regarding this issue, the TMC will not say anything… The related person may answer this, not the TMC party…" pic.twitter.com/uIqFZSeDE1 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2023

BJP’s Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and requested an investigation into the assertions that she traded her parliament login credentials with the businessman for monetary benefit. However, she has trashed the allegations.

The MP from Gonda has also sought a Lokpal probe against Mahua Moitra. He revealed that he possessed a letter from Supreme Court attorney Jai Anant Dehadrai that contained “disturbing facts with detailed proof.” His complaint pointed out, “In the letter, Mr Dehadrai provides in great detail how, when and where Ms Moitra received bribes from a businessman Shri Darshan Hiranandani.”

Hiranandani also confirmed the same and highlighted that the MP frequently asked him for favours, including pricey luxury goods in an affidavit. He further mentioned that Mahua Moitra provided him with her login credentials for the parliament. He disclosed that she believed that attacking billionaire businessman Gautam Adani and his company, Adani Group would make her famous.