Last week, the biographer of UP Chief Minister, author Shantanu Gupta was invited and awarded with Global Gandhi Awards 2023 in the House of Commons in Britain. The honour was awarded in the British Parliament in the International Conclave hosted by Business man Vijay Goel and social leader Nachiketa Joshi.

On the occasion, Shantanu also gifted his bestseller graphic novel – “Ajay to Yogi Adityanath” to British parliamentarian Virendra Sharma. MP Virendra Sharma wrote a heartwarming message for UP CM, saying, “Hon. Yogi Adityanath, I would like to congratulate you on achieving a great success in UP. Bringing Peace to the State. Best Wishes, Virendra Sharma. Member of Parliament, UK. 21-Sep-2023….”

One more global accolade for UP Chief Minister



Global accolades are not new for UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In 2021, Craig Kelly, an Australian Member of Parliament, taking notice of the success of the Uttar Pradesh government in containing the pandemic, lauded the effective leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in crushing the COVID wave.

In his tweet, Craig Kelly said, “Claps for The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Any chance they could loan us their Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to release the Ivermectin sort out the mess our hopelessly incompetent State Premiers have created….”

In 2018, the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) applauded Yogi Adityanath’s government for successfully immunising all children of the state against Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. In a tweet, UNICEF said, “A big shout out to #UttarPradesh for immunizing every child in the state against Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome under the #Dastak campaign! 👏 #VaccinesWork for #DimagiBukharSeJung…”

In 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO), praised the Yogi government for its house-to-house tracing in UP to check the spread of the virus. In their tweet, WHO said, “In #India’s 🇮🇳 most populous state Uttar Pradesh, the state gov. has initiated house-to-house active case finding of #COVID19 in rural areas to contain transmission by testing people with symptoms for rapid isolation, disease management & contact tracing.”

In May 2023, Australian Academic and associate professor at the University of Sydney, Salvatore Babones praised UP Chief Minister for his administration in an interview with Smita Prakash of ANI. Salvatore Babones said, “Compared to other places [in the world] that have similar income levels, Uttar Pradesh is incredibly well-administered.”

In 2021, the Ex-Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, Paraksh Singh compared Yogi Adityanath’s governance skills with that of Lee Kuan Yew, the founding prime minister of Singapore. In his tweet, Mr Singh said, “In UP, Mafia property worth Rs 1574 crore has been confiscated. Yogi is emerging as UP’s Lee Kuan Yew.”

In the event at the British parliament last week, addressing the gathering at the House of Commons, author Shantanu Gupta spoke about the Uttar Pradesh growth story. He said the way Indians are valued much more across the globe is due to the ‘Brand Bharat’ that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built around the world, similarly ‘Brand UP’ has become a robust brand across India.

He further added that the same UP which was known for its lawlessness, corruption and inefficient governance is a top investment destination today under the Yogi government. In ease of doing business ranking UP has jumped to 2nd position from a poor 14th position before 2017. UP is today number 1 in more than 40 central government schemes. Today UP is a state of expressways, new airports, 24X7 electricity, robust law and order and much more.

Shantanu also narrated some very interesting interactions between him and Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht Ji. The author told the gathering at the British Parliament that while finishing the long interview with Anand ji, during the research for his book, Anand Ji told Shantanu that the tiny one-and-a-half-room blue house in the Panchur village is the only asset he was able to manage through his forest guard job in his lifetime. Shantanu said that Anand ji paused a bit, held his hand and told with a great sense of pride – that his biggest asset in life is his honest chief minister son. Anand Ji is no more with us but his “Honest Chief Minister Son” statement still echoes in Shantanu’s mind and it echoes in all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.