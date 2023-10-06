In the midst of an escalating diplomatic row over Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations over the June killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada’s Senate Speaker is set to visit New Delhi. Raymonde Gagne will be visiting Delhi to attend the Parliament-20 meeting (P-20) of the presiding officers of parliaments of G20 nations in Delhi next week.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed Canada’s participation in the P-20 on Friday (6th October). “All countries have been invited, just now Canada’s Senate Speaker has sent confirmation to us,” the Lok Sabha speaker said. The summit will take place from 12th to 14th October.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated that during the next Parliament-20 meeting of the G20 nations’ presiding officers, India will raise all issues with the Canadian Senate Speaker Raymonde Gagne. He said that while all the matters listed in the agenda will be discussed formally, other issues will be discussed informally.

Presiding Officers of Parliaments of G20 Nations, and 10 other invited Nations and Heads of international parliamentary organisations will attend the Summit. Delegates will brainstorm on important issues like SDGs, green energy, bridging digital gap and gender equality. — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) October 6, 2023

On being asked if the issue of Justin Trudeau utilising the Canadian Parliament for making accusations against India would be brought up with the Canadian Speaker, Om Birla replied, “We will discuss issues that have been listed for the summit. Other issues will be discussed informally.”

The P20 Summit will be attended by the presiding officers of parliaments of 25 countries, as well as 10 deputy speakers from G20 member nations and invitee countries, at the India International Convention and Expo Centre, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka.

Notably, over 350 delegates are anticipated to attend the three-day summit, which will include 50 members of Parliament, 14 general secretaries, 26 vice-presidents, the president of the International Parliamentary Union, as well as the president of the Pan-African Parliament.

The Lok Sabha Speaker while sharing details about the theme of the summit informed that with the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future’, India aims to provide consensus-based solutions to complex global issues towards a more inclusive, peaceful and equitable world.

It is pertinent to note that the P20 Summit will consist of four sessions: “Transformation in People’s Lives through Public Digital Platforms,” “Women-led Development,” “Accelerating SDGs,” and “Sustainable Energy Transition.”

“On October 12, a pre-summit event, the Parliamentary Forum on Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), will be held at Yashobhoomi.” A ‘Mother of Democracy’ exhibition will also be organised to promote India’s ancient and participatory democratic traditions,” Birla stated.

The P20 delegates will also be given a tour of the new Parliament building, which will be followed by a cultural event and dinner hosted by the Lok Sabha Speaker.