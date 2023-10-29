On 25th October, Karkardooma Court Delhi framed charges against Mohammed Shahnawaz alias Shanu in the murder case of 22-year-old Hindu man Dilbar Negi, who was burnt to death during the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots of 2020. As per the orders passed by Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala, Shahnawaz was part of the riotous mob that targeted individuals and properties belonging to the Hindu community.

The court noted that the actions of the mob, including pelting petrol bombs and setting fire to properties, were in clear violation of the legal restrictions as defined under Section 144 of the CrPC. The court added that the mob’s motives were to harm Hindu individuals and disrupt public harmony, which led to the death of Dilbar Negi.

Charges were framed against Shahnawaz under Sections 148, 153A, 302, 436, 450, 149 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the court did not find sufficient evidence under Sections 120B and 34 of the IPC against him.

Eleven others mentioned in the FIR 38/2020 registered at PS Gokulpuri were discharged from the case due to lack of evidence. The court observed that they were present during different points of time, and their involvement in other incidents could not be made basis to implicate them in the murder of Negi.

In the orders, the court noted that there was evidence on record that showed Shahnawaz to be part of the riotous mob. The court said, “It is worth mentioning here that many accused persons were identified in the video of riots of different times, but they were not identified even based on the video by any of these two eyewitnesses to say that these accused persons had also accompanied Shanu while entering into the godown just before the godown was set on fire. Therefore, the other accused persons, except Shanu and Shahnawaz, are entitled for discharge in this case.”

Dilbar Negi was a waiter at Anil Sweet Corner. The case was investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch. During the investigation, 12 people were arrested by the police. The charge sheet was filed on 4th June 2020.

In their statement, public witnesses said the rioters pelted stones and raised anti-Hindu slogans. They ransacked and torched numerous houses and shops belonging to the Hindu community. They also burnt down the building where Dilbar Negi was hiding, leading to his death. Shahnawaz was placed at the scene by six out of eight witnesses.

Delbar Negi Murder Case

Dilbar Negi was a 22-year-old native of Uttarakhand. He came to Delhi in search of employment. On 24th February 2020, Dilbar Singh Negi was attacked by a mob of rioters during the anti-Hindu Delhi riots near Shiv Vihar Tiraha. The mob severed his hands and feet. After the riots, his charred and unrecognisable body was discovered in the Anil Sweet Shop where he had worked. The shop was set on fire by the rioters. Later, it was found that the body belonged to Dilbar Negi. An FIR was filed under various Sections of the IPC, including rioting, murder and arson.

The matter was eventually transferred to SIT of the Crime Branch. The charge sheet was filed in the case in June 2020, naming twelve individuals as accused. The eyewitnesses attested that the rioters entered the building where Negi was hiding. He was killed and subsequently was burned along with the building.