On 31st October, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations in Punjab, including the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kulwant Singh, in a matter linked to drug-linked money laundering. The central agency raided several locations in Mohali, Ludhiana and Amritsar. Central paramilitary forces personnel accompanied the ED officials during the raids. Notably, AAP has promised “drug free Punjab” on several occasions. Recently, CM Bhagwant Mann took an anti-drug oath at Golden Temple.

As per the reports, seven ED officials with CRPF personnel reached the premises of Kulwant Singh at around 7:15 AM to conduct searches. At that time, Singh was not at home.

Some reports suggest that the raids were linked to a liquor scam case. However, no official statement has been released by the police. Notably, ED has already restricted foreign travel of officials who are responsible for forming liquor policy in Punjab. They cannot travel abroad without ED’s prior permission.

ED raids AAP MLA Kulwant Singh in connection with the liquor scam in Delhi and Punjab. Raids are underway at Mohali: Sources — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Notably, the opposition in Punjab has been calling for an investigation by ED or CBI into the Punjab Excise Policy. Shiromani Akali Dal has alleged that the Punjab government attempted to replicate the Delhi Excise Policy in the state. Following the summons issued by ED to AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote on X, “Twin developments, including the rejection of the bail plea of ex-Delhi CM Manish Sisodia and summoning of Aam Aadmi Party Convener, Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise Policy Scam on Nov 2, calls for a thorough probe into the Punjab Excise Scam too.”

Singh, who is the richest MLA of AAP in Punjab, came under the scanner when the Union Environment Ministry raised concerns over the alleged violation of environmental norms in two projects owned by Singh’s company. The ministry brought the matter to Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit’s notice, after which the Governor wrote to Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeking action from the Civic Authority, Punjab Pollution Control Board, and State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) over alleged violation of rules.

Singh was once with SAD, but he was expelled from the party over allegations of anti-party activities in January 2021. He contested the civic poll independently but lost. Before the 2022 Assembly Elections in Punjab, he joined AAP and won the election from SAS Nagar seat.