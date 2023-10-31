Tuesday, October 31, 2023
HomeNews ReportsED raids AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's residence and other locations in a drugs case
News Reports
Updated:

ED raids AAP MLA Kulwant Singh’s residence and other locations in a drugs case

Singh was once with SAD, but he was expelled from the party over allegations of anti-party activities in January 2021

OpIndia Staff
AAP MLA Kulwant Singh
ED raided premises of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh (Image: India Today)
8

On 31st October, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations in Punjab, including the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kulwant Singh, in a matter linked to drug-linked money laundering. The central agency raided several locations in Mohali, Ludhiana and Amritsar. Central paramilitary forces personnel accompanied the ED officials during the raids. Notably, AAP has promised “drug free Punjab” on several occasions. Recently, CM Bhagwant Mann took an anti-drug oath at Golden Temple.

As per the reports, seven ED officials with CRPF personnel reached the premises of Kulwant Singh at around 7:15 AM to conduct searches. At that time, Singh was not at home.

Some reports suggest that the raids were linked to a liquor scam case. However, no official statement has been released by the police. Notably, ED has already restricted foreign travel of officials who are responsible for forming liquor policy in Punjab. They cannot travel abroad without ED’s prior permission.

Notably, the opposition in Punjab has been calling for an investigation by ED or CBI into the Punjab Excise Policy. Shiromani Akali Dal has alleged that the Punjab government attempted to replicate the Delhi Excise Policy in the state. Following the summons issued by ED to AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote on X, “Twin developments, including the rejection of the bail plea of ex-Delhi CM Manish Sisodia and summoning of Aam Aadmi Party Convener, Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise Policy Scam on Nov 2, calls for a thorough probe into the Punjab Excise Scam too.”

Singh, who is the richest MLA of AAP in Punjab, came under the scanner when the Union Environment Ministry raised concerns over the alleged violation of environmental norms in two projects owned by Singh’s company. The ministry brought the matter to Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit’s notice, after which the Governor wrote to Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeking action from the Civic Authority, Punjab Pollution Control Board, and State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) over alleged violation of rules. 

Singh was once with SAD, but he was expelled from the party over allegations of anti-party activities in January 2021. He contested the civic poll independently but lost. Before the 2022 Assembly Elections in Punjab, he joined AAP and won the election from SAS Nagar seat.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Japan: Gunman opens fire at a hospital in Saitama, takes two staffers hostage

OpIndia Staff -

‘Ceasefire in Gaza right now will only benefit Hamas’: White House rejects call for a ceasefire to Israel-Hamas war

OpIndia Staff -

Opposition MPs supposedly get ‘state-sponsored attack’ notification from Apple, govt orders probe: How Apple itself says their notifications are unreliable

OpIndia Staff -

‘Trying to threaten me for exposing appeasement of Hamas’, says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar after Congress and CPM jointly file a case against him

OpIndia Staff -

‘Found your choice of interviewee sickening’: Israel’s Ambassador to India Naor Gilon slams ‘The Hindu’ for interviewing Hamas’s Mousa Abu Marzouk

OpIndia Staff -

Selectively leaked videos and motivated narratives: Assam Rifles DG talks about the situation in Manipur, vows to bring back normalcy

OpIndia Staff -

Cash for queries scam: Mahua Moitra drops defamation lawsuit against media houses and social media platforms, informs Delhi High Court

ANI -

Congress uses edited Disney Hotstar video starring Kartik Aaryan to claim he has joined their campaign in MP, gets fact-checked by actor

OpIndia Staff -

UK PM Rishi Sunak fires conservative MP Paul Bristow from govt post for seeking a ‘permanent ceasefire’ in Gaza

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hamas not a terrorist organisation’: SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq calls for support to Palestinian terrorist group, says they are ‘fighting for their rights’

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
664,472FollowersFollow
34,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com