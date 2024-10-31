The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 Baseball World Series Championship by defeating New York Yankees 7-6 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. Following the eighth win of the championship by the team, Los Angeles erupted in celebrations on Wednesday night. But soon the celebration turned into chaos, as some Dodgers fans resorted to vandalism.

Some of the fans set a bus on fire, while others clashed with police on the streets. Some others chose to loot shops to celebrate the win. Responding to a tweet on the looting in LA downtown, the Los Angele Police Department said that it is aware of the looting during celebrations, and arrests have been made.

Central Division is aware of the looting that occurred earlier in the celebrations. Arrests have been made. https://t.co/Hf3xrnPAck — LAPD Central Division (@LAPDCentral) October 31, 2024

In another tweet, LAPD said that several businesses have been looted. Some of the thugs broke into a Nike store and stole boxes of merchandise. Videos of people coming out of the store with several boxed in hands have appeared on social media. Some people also attacked police by throwing fireworks and other projectiles.

Looting at the Nike pic.twitter.com/rcwZ5qe35j — Los Angeles Scanner (@LosAngeles_Scan) October 31, 2024

Apart from widescale looting, some goons surrounded a bus and set in on fire. As per police, some members of the celebration crowd vandalised the bus, and then set some of the seats ablaze. Fortunately, the female driver of the metro bus and the five passengers were able to evacuate safely before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

A bus was set on fire in Los Angeles, California, in the early hours of Thursday, as fans took to the streets to celebrate the Dodgers winning the World Series.



Read more: https://t.co/9EeomSeC7b pic.twitter.com/mGrphIVPvK — ABC News (@ABC) October 31, 2024

One eyewitness said that the driver was still inside when the bus was set on fire. After she got out, the mob started throwing fireworks inside the bus, while cheering and dancing.

Apart from these, the goons took over the streets to perform stunts using their vehicles.

At least a dozen people have been arrested in connection with the incidents.