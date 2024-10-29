A video from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is going viral on social media in which two sadhus (Hindu saints) on a bike can be seen arguing with some people. Meanwhile, Islamist ‘journalists’ Zakir Ali Tyagi and Kavish Aziz, already notorious for spreading anti-Hindu propaganda claimed that the two saints were molesting a girl and also accused them of assaulting a man. OpIndia has looked into the matter to find the truth behind the allegations.

Two saints can be seen riding a bike in the widely shared footage while a third saint is standing on the road. The duo on the two-wheeler have an argument with a few people. A fight breaks out later between one of the saints and a young person who was recording them. The latter also accused them of harassing girls. The third saint tried to intervene and the other two saints sat on their vehicle after a brief altercation.

The video which is about 2 minutes and 6 seconds was shared by Zakir Ali Tyagi on 23rd October. “Two sadhus were publicly thrashed after molesting a girl in Ayodhya. A young man who objected to their action was later beaten by the sadhus as well. They rode away on a bike after harassing the girl,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

अयोध्या में 2 साधुओं ने लड़की के साथ की छेड़छाड़ तो हुई सरेआम धुनाई, साधुओं ने बाद में छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने वाले युवक की भी पिटाई की, लड़की के साथ छेड़छाड़ करने के बाद बाइक पर भागे साधू! pic.twitter.com/J033Hyh0ND — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) October 23, 2024

Islamist Kavish Aziz also shared the video and made the same claim. She remarked, “In other words, nothing can happen without Muslims. Three sadhus were caught teasing a girl in Ayodhya and passersby beat them up when one of them alleged ‘This is why Muslims dominate.’ This means if you are caught molesting a girl and then thrashed, the religion card has to be played there too.”

What is the truth

Ayodhya police have revealed the truth behind the incident. Additional Superintendent of Police Ayodhya informed that the incident took place on 22nd October in the Cantt police station area. The case reportedly transpired in Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir Tiraha. Upon investigating, the police discovered that one of the parties was riding a bike while creating a video reel. A disagreement sprang out between the two sides after one of them passed some remarks on making the reel. Later, the dispute escalated into a brawl.

The police officer unequivocally conveyed that no molestation incident happened during the entire episode. Two people have been apprehended by the authorities and necessary legal action has been taken against them. Ayodhya police have clearly instructed its media cell to prevent the circulation of misleading information on the issue.

Zakir Ali Tyagi brazens it out after spreading lies

Zakir Ali Tyagi persisted in disseminating false information and even abused a fact-check handle following the disclosure of the reality of the occurrence. “Hey, shove your fake analysis up your a**,” he responded to a social media user who informed him his fake claims with respect to the viral video.

Zakir Ali also attached screenshots of two different news outlets in his abusive tweet. The headlines of both these news reports are similar to his claims, effectively acquitting himself of spreading malicious fake news by highlighting how mainstream media had also reported it. However, given how the mainstream media had long been hand in glove with the Islamists, it is not entirely surprising how media houses didn’t verify with the police before publishing fake news and maligning Hindu saints.