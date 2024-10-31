A Hindu woman from Bengaluru has approached the police seeking protection for herself and her son, saying that her husband, Sadam, wants to sacrifice their 3-year-old child for a black magic ritual. In the shocking case that has emerged, the woman alleged that the RK Puram police had refused to register her complaint when she approached them on the 27th of September 2024. She again sought protection from the police on the 28th of October, saying that her 3-year-old and she were facing harassment, threats, and pressure to convert to Islam.

As it turns out, the woman had met Sadam in 2020. At that time, Sadam had pretended to be a Hindu man named Aadhi Eshwar. Since Sadam was keen to marry her, in November 2020, the woman and Sadam married as per Hindu rituals. At this time, the woman still believed that Sadam was a Hindu.

After marriage, however, Sadam forced the woman to remarry him as per Islamic rituals. He had promised the woman that it would bring them good fortune. In 2020, Sadam took her to an undisclosed location, pressured her to convert to Islam, gave her a new Muslim name and even forced her to sign Islamic marriage documents. The conversion did not stop the abuse. After the Nikah, the abuse by Sadam only intensified. The woman constantly faced physical assault and abuse while she was pregnant as well.

In 2021, the woman gave birth to their son. After their son was born, Sadam repeatedly told her that he wanted to sacrifice their son for a ritual that would bring them money. The ritual involves dangerous practices the woman said, adding that Sadam even wanted to harm her and her mother for the ritual.

After the abuse intensified, fearing for her and her son’s life, she moved to Tumakuru. Sadam and his friend, Langda Nayaz, in whose presence the Islamic marriage was conducted, followed her to her new house, trespassed and attempted to abduct her son on the 13th of September 2024.

“I request police to initiate prompt action against Sadam and Nayaz. I fear for my safety, as well as for my son and mother. I urgently request police protection. If any harm befalls us, I hold Sadam entirely responsible,” she said.

According to KR Puram police, the woman vacated her house in KR Puram in 2021. She stayed in Tumakuru and is now residing near Nelamangala. “We took her complaint as a petition in Sept and asked her to lodge a complaint with police in whose jurisdiction her present residence is. We asked her to provide her husband’s number for inquiry, but the number she provided is not connecting. She has not come back again to the station. We didn’t even know that she has approached the commissioner of police’s office. Based on our senior officers’ instructions, we will take further necessary steps. According to her, Sadam works as a welder,” police added.