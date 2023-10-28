On 28 October morning, seven family members, three of whom were children were discovered dead in their Surat residence on Palanpur Jakatnak Road. According to preliminary police investigations, one victim hanged himself and six others died from ingesting poison. Manish Solanki (35), his wife Rita (32), his father Kantilal (65), his mother Shobhna (60) and his three children, Disha (7), Kavya (5) and Khushal (3) have all been identified as the deceased.

A suicide note in which Manish Solanki made reference to a financial crisis was also found in the house by the police, however, they have not yet disclosed all the specifics from it. He had employed about thirty-five carpenters and labourers in his furniture business. The family’s economic issues seemed to be the main reason behind the dreadful measure. However, the precise cause of the tragedy remains unknown at this point.

“The deceased Manish Solanki runs a furniture business and takes contracts at newly developed construction sites. Manish gave poison to his family members and later hanged himself. A suicide note purportedly written by Manish has been recovered. We are carrying out an investigation to find out more information.” proclaimed Rakesh Barot, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Surat.

The businessman is suspected by the police of poisoning his wife, parents and kids before hanging himself late on the night of 27 October. He was reportedly encountering monetary problems because borrowers did not return the amount he had lent them.

The instance transpired in the Adajan police station area and surfaced after neighbours noticed a bad stench coming from the G1 apartment in the C2 Shree Siddheshwar complex in Palanpur Patia. When they knocked on the door and no one answered, they reported the incident to the Surat police control room. The dead bodies were discovered by Adajan police station officials when they arrived at the scene and broke through the main entrance.

According to some reports, on the fateful morning, his staff attempted to get in touch with him but he didn’t return calls or answer the door of his house after which neighbours broke a window at the back of the apartment to gain entry. Furthermore, the bodies have been transported for a post-mortem examination.

Manish Solanki has been living in Surat for a long time with his family. He was originally from Savarkundla in the Amreli district and owned four flats in the same building where they were staying. Police transported the bodies to New Civil Hospital on the same afternoon, based on sources. They have started the process of registering an offence related to the matter.