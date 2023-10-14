An idol of Lord Hanuman that had been placed in the Panchayat land in Shamgarh hamlet of Haryana’s Karnal was demolished in the night by mischievous individuals and the pieces were tossed into the adjoining pond. The aftermath of the anti-Hindu occurrence has left the village’s atmosphere tense.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sonu Narwal, arrived at the location along with the cops. They carried out a 2 two-hour search and pulled the idol’s broken pieces out of the pond. A local named Rajpal Babli said that he found that the diety’s idol was completely smashed and some of its pieces were missing after he arrived at the spot on the morning of 14 October. After that, the authorities were notified.

The villagers present at the location mentioned that the land belonged to the Panchayat, but people of the other community have encroached on the place. The matter is presently underway in court. Villagers said that they placed the deity there for worship a while back because it is Panchayat property.

However, the opposing side did not like this. They regularly threatened to remove the idol and issued a similar warning on 13 October. The local residents charged that they were the ones who committed the crime.

As soon as the information was received, DSP Sonu Narwal rushed to the area with a large police presence and pacified the populace. The fragments of the idol were discovered and later some more parts were recovered close to a neighbouring pond.

According to the official, the locals have filed a police complaint and accused the idol was shattered by members of the other side. He proclaimed that every facet of this case is being extensively investigated by the police and assured that the accused who broke the idol would soon be in custody.