On 22nd October (Sunday), External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar asserted that India-Canada ties are going through a “difficult phase,” talking about the deterioration of diplomatic ties. He also explained why India stopped visa services in Canada and asked Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence in India. Speaking at the Kautilya Economic Conclave, the minister said that India has problems with “certain segments of Canadian politics”.

Minister Jaishankar said that Canada violated the Viena convention by not providing security to Indian diplomates, which forced India to stop visa services, as the environment was no longer safe for them. He said, “the big concern which people have is on visas. And, you know, some weeks ago, we stopped issuing visas in Canada, because it was no longer safe for our diplomats to go to work to issue visas. So their safety and security was the primary reason we had to temporarily stop the issue of visas.”

However, minister Jaishankar added that the govt is reviewing the situation, and the visa services may be restored if the situation is found favourable. “We’re tracking it very closely. My hope, My expectation is that the situation would improve, in the sense that our people would have greater confidence in being able to do their basic duty as diplomats,” he said. The minister added that “ensuring safety and security of diplomats is the most fundamental aspect of the Vienna Convention.”

“In Canada, our diplomats are not safe. So if we see progress there, I would like very much to resume the issue of visas. My hope, this is something that should happen very, very soon,” he added.

Talking about asking Canada to remove 41 diplomats from India, Jaishankar highlighted that India sought diplomatic parity as there were concerns about “continuous interference” in Indian affairs by the Canadian side. He also pointed out that the Vienna Convention which is the guiding International rule regarding this issue also provides for parity.

Jaishankar noted, “Parity is very much provided for by the Vienna Convention, which is the relevant international rule on this. In our case, we invoked parity because we had concerns about continuous interference in our affairs by Canadian personnel.”

Regarding Canadian diplomatic interference in Indian affairs, he noted that a significant amount of the information hasn’t been shared with the public yet. According to him, more details could come up over a period of time which would make the public understand why India had to take those steps.

The Minister added, “We haven’t made much of that public. My sense is over a period of time more stuff will come out and people will understand why we had the kind of discomfort with many of them which we did.”

Jaishankar’s remark comes days after Canada announced the withdrawal of 41 of its diplomats from India. Following the withdrawal of its diplomats, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly alleged that India’s actions were “contrary to international law.”

She accused India of violating the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations. Contrary to the allegations, EAM Jaishankar pointed out that parity is provided under the Vienna Convention which India invoked to counter “continuous interference”.

Regarding strained ties with Canada, Jaishankar said he hopes that the situation will improve and Indian diplomats will be able to perform their basic duties with confidence.

He said, “Ensuring the safety and security of diplomats is the most fundamental aspect of the Vienna Convention. And right now that is what has in many ways been challenged in Canada that our people are not safe, our diplomats are not safe.”

Subsequently, on the issue of visa issuance, Jaishankar emphasised that the issuance of visas will resume once there is any progress in the safety of Indian diplomats in Ottawa. He added, “If we see progress in the safety of our diplomats in Canada, we would like to resume issuance of visas there.”