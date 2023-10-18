Wednesday, October 18, 2023
India airlifts 18 Nepali citizens from war-torn Israel under ‘Operation Ajay’, has evacuated 1180 Indian nationals so far

Ambika, a Nepali citizen who was evacuated from Israel told ANI, "I want to thank the Indian Govt for bringing us back."

OpIndia Staff
India evacuates 18 Nepali nationals amid Israel-Hamas war
Nepali nations arrives in New Delhi from Israel, image via X/ S Jaishankar
15

On Tuesday (17th October) night, a total of 18 Nepali citizens were airlifted from war-torn Israel by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) under ‘Operation Ajay.’

The fifth batch of 286 passengers (including 268 Indian nationals and 18 Nepalis) arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday. They were welcomed by Union Minister L Murugan.

While speaking about the development, he said, “This is is the fifth flight, and we have already brought 1180 people back home. We are the first country to start the evacuation, and we are also bringing people belonging to our neighbour (Nepal) countries…”

Ambika, a Nepali citizen who was evacuated from Israel told ANI, “The situation in Israel is dangerous. We were scared, there were explosions. I want to thank the Indian Govt for bringing us back. Several Nepali citizens still stranded in Israel…”

While reacting to the development, the Ambassador of Nepal to India, said, “We would like to thank the Indian Govt for bringing Nepali citizens back from Tel Aviv to Delhi. They have arrived here safely.”

On 8th October, the media quoted an official of the Nepal Embassy as confirming that at least 10 Nepali students had been killed in Hamas invasion of Israel. “Around 10 Nepali students died in the ongoing situation in Israel,” news agency ANI quoted a Nepal Embassy in Israel official as saying.

India and its evacuation missions

India, over the years, has been one of those countries that have been remarkably successful in executing its evacuation plans and bringing its stranded citizens back home. Operation Kaveri in Sudan, Operation Ganga in Ukraine, and Operation Devi Shakti in Afghanistan resulted in the evacuation of around 20,000 Indians combined.

