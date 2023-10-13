Days after Hamas called for the observance of ‘global jihad’ on Friday (13th October), Islamists in India responded to the call with mass mobilisation and sloganeering against Israel on the occasion of umma Namaz.

In a video shared by ANI, Hamas supporters in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir came out in droves and staged demonstrations against Israel for retaliating against the attack by the Islamist terror outfit.

The Islamists raised slogans of ‘Murdabad Murdabad, Israel Murdabad‘, ‘Naara e Takbeer’, ‘Allah hu Akbar‘, besides chants in support of Palestine.

#WATCH | J&K: Anti America-Israel slogans raised in Budgam after Friday prayers amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

An Islamic ‘scholar‘ from Mumbai, Hazrat Moin Miya, also extended support to the appeal by Hamas. “It is requested that all Muslims must pray for ‘poor’ Palestinians on Jumma Day in your respective mosques. Pray to Allah that He takes care of Palestinians and wreaks havoc on Israel,” he prayed.

Leftist and Islamist ‘student groups’ such as AISA and SIO in Jamia Milia Islamia also responded to the call for ‘global jihad’ by Hamas. On Friday (13th September), they called for mass mobilisation of students to express ‘solidarity with Palestine’ and hope for the downfall of the Jewish State of Israel.

Terrorist group Hamas gave a call to observe today (13 October) as ‘Day Of General Mobilization’ for their cause.



Terrorist group Hamas gave a call to observe today (13 October) as 'Day Of General Mobilization' for their cause.

Among those heeding the call are student groups at Jamia Milia Islamia in Indian capital city Delhi. Participants are Leftist AISA and 'Jamiat' groups like SIO and…

Hamas and its call for jihad

On Wednesday (11th October), Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh (2017-present) called upon the Muslim community to engage in ‘global jihad’ and sacrifice their lives for the cause of Palestine. The development was confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) by Israeli journalist Emily Schrader.

Since 2020, he along with other Hamas leadership has been operating from Doha in Qatar because Egypt limited his movement into and out of Gaza.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh calls in Muslims around the world to join the “jihad” and give their lives for Palestine. This was broadcast in Al Jazeera.



All the same. All…

On Wednesday (11th October), former Hamas supremo Khaled Mashal (2014-2017) announced, “(We must) head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday…To all scholars who teach jihad…to all who teach and learn, this is a moment for the application (of jihad).”

The Islamic terrorist further appealed to Jordanians, “Tribes of Jordan, sons of Jordan, brothers and sisters of Jordan … This is a moment of truth and the borders are close to you, you all know your responsibility.”

Israel under attack by Hamas terrorists

In the meanwhile, the death toll in the Hamas terror attack in Israel has crossed 1300, as per latest reports, while over 3,300 are injured. Most of the victims are civilians, as Hamas terrorists opened fire on civilian areas in Israel near the Gaza border.

Hamas also abducted a large number of victims, holding them as hostages in Gaza. Bodies of over 1500 Hamas terrorists have been located in Israel and along the border, killed in retaliatory fire by Israeli forces.

Hundreds of Hamas terrorists entered Israel through land, sea and even using paragliders, after overwhelming the Iron Dome missile defence system of Israel by firing over 5000 rockets in just 20 minutes.

Israel has launched a massive attack on Gaza Strip following the terror attack, and has struck hundreds of Hamas sites. Israel has also cut power and water supply to Gaza and has prevented entry of supplies to the landlocked coastal strip.