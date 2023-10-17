Amid the ongoing war between the State of Israel and Hamas, a group of Indian Opposition leaders on Monday (17th October) lashed out at Israel for retaliating against the terror attack perpetrated by Hamas.

The politicians included Congress leader Mani Shankar Iyer, RJD leader Manoj Jha, CPI leader D Raja, BSP MP Danish Ali and former Parliamentarians belonging to the Opposition.

In a press resolution, they claimed, “The international community must exert pressure on the state of Israel to abide by International laws and respect the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people. We call for intensified diplomatic efforts and multilateral initiatives to ensure a lasting peace in the region.”

Leaders of several political parties comprising the Left, Congress, JD(U), SP, BSP & others today met Palestinian Ambassador in Delhi & handed over a letter expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine #IsrealPalestineconflict @manojkjhadu @SubhashiniAli @shahid_siddiqui pic.twitter.com/li8KLsoS2V — Saurav_Kumar (@SauravK1890) October 16, 2023

“We express our deep concern regarding the ongoing crisis in Gaza and the suffering of the Palestinian people. We strongly condemn the indiscriminate bombing of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel, which we believe amounts to an attempt to genocide,” the Opposition leaders said while conveniently ignoring the killing of 1400 Israelis.

“We urge an immediate cessation of all hostilities to prevent further loss of innocent lives and the destruction of homes and infrastructure. Furthermore, we call for urgent and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza,” the resolution read.

While invoking Mohandas Karamachand Gandhi, the Opposition politicians claimed, “We strongly believe in the statement of Mahatma Gandhi, “Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English or France to the French,” which reflects his belief in the importance of recognising the sovereignty and territorial rights of the Palestinian people, just as any other nation’s right to their homeland.”

They further added, “Recognising that the Palestinian people have endured immeasurable suffering for over 75 years, we firmly assert that now is the time to end their plight. We urge the international community to recognize the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders in accordance with the UN resolutions.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar arrived at the Embassy of the state of Palestine, earlier today to attend a meeting with Adnan Abu al Haija, Ambassador of Palestine in India.



Many other leaders of the opposition, including a few MPs attended this meeting,… pic.twitter.com/sQMy3i8D0n — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2023

The joint resolution by 16 Opposition leaders was handed over to the Palestinian Ambassador Adnan Abu Alhaija. On 16th October (Monday), they visited the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi to express their solidarity with Palestinians.

Israel Hamas war

On 7th October, Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist organisation, killed over 1,300 Israelis, including 150+ soldiers, women, elderly, and babies on a Jewish holiday. Several foreign nationals were also killed or abducted by Hamas terrorists. Israeli forces are still discovering bodies, some of them were charred to death.

On the 9th day (15th October) of the Israel Hamas war, the Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, revealed that the Hamas terrorists were given a booklet called “The Warrior’s Guide: Jihadi Version”. The booklet described the inhumane methods the Islamist terrorists should adopt to torture the hostages.

This included terrifying hostages, giving them electric shocks, and even executing ISIS-style live-streamed executions. The manual was found on the body of a Hamas terrorist killed in Gaza during counterattacks by Israel.