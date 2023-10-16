The Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, revealed on Sunday, October 15, that the Hamas terrorists were given a booklet called “The Warrior’s Guide: Jihadi Version” that described the inhumane methods the Islamist terrorists should adopt to torture the captives. This included terrifying hostages, giving them electric shocks, and even executing ISIS-style live-streamed executions. The manual was found on the body of a Hamas terrorist killed in Gaza during counterattacks by Israel.

The terrorist manual also provided instructions on how to utilize sniper fire, ambushes, car bombs, suicide bombings, and other measures to reassert control over captured territory. Terrorists were also told to accurately record the personal details of their prisoners and take possession of their identification documents.

The booklet additionally included a diagram that illustrated the organizational structure, armaments, and electronic resources of the Israel Defense Force.

While describing the inhumane measures illustrated in the Hamas manual, the Israeli President said that it’s simply an ideology from ISIS that calls for Israel to be wiped off the face of the earth, and therefore Hamas must be wiped off the face of the earth.

He also shared photos of atrocities in the massacre at Kibbutz Be’eri, which he visited Sunday morning. One of the pictures showed a woman who had been decipated and burned to death.

“This booklet is an operating manual, how to enter citizens’ yards, kibbutz, city, moshav, and how to break in there. And first – and what do you do when you find the citizens? You torture them. This is the booklet that says exactly how to torture them, how to kidnap them,” Isaac Herzog told CNN.

מכות חשמל והוצאה להורג בשידור חי הם רק חלק מתכנית חטיפת השבויים האכזרית של ארגון הטרור חמאס.



צפו בראיון שקיימתי הערב ברשת CNN >> pic.twitter.com/xYQHhPqlT1 — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 15, 2023

Regardless of the captives’ gender, race, or religion, the eight-page manual instructed the Hamas terrorists to use them as human shields in case of an attack. It stated that the captives should be “killed when necessary,” particularly if there is any indication of rebellion among them, and gave Hamas terrorists instructions to live-stream the execution. The Israeli president asserted that several of these Islamist terrorists were equipped with GoPro cameras and that the footage they captured was shared online.

“We are faced with an extremely cruel, inhumane ending enemy which we have to uproot with no mercy,” Herzog told CNN.

“This was found on the body of one of the terrorists, this booklet is an instruction guide, on how to go into a civilian premises, into a kibbutz, a city, a moshav, how to break in. And first thing what do you do when you find the citizens? You torture them? This is the booklet – it says exactly how to torture them, how to abduct them, how to kidnap them.”

“So, therefore, the story is not Israel versus Palestinians or Judaism versus Islam – God forbid – the story is about humans, humanity, are we with the good or with evil, that’s where humanity should stand. And the battle that we are carrying out now, as a nation rising up as a lion is against evil, and we will uproot evil so that there will be good for the entire region and the world.”

“There is no justification. It is simply an ISIS-type ideology that wants to eliminate us off the ground, and therefore they need to be eliminated off the ground.”

Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist organisation, killed over 1,200 Israelis, including 150+ soldiers, women, elderly and children on a Jewish holiday. Several foreign nationals were killed or abducted by Hamas terrorists. Israeli forces are still discovering bodies, some of them were charred to death. Burnt houses, dead families and ruined villages show how horrendous the attack was.