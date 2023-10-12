Thursday, October 12, 2023
Updated:

Israel vows to change Gaza forever: 10 videos that show how IDF is bombing Hamas targets with precision strikes

IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus has said that about 300,000 reserve forces have been stationed outside of the Gaza Strip. "It is the biggest and the fastest reserve call in Israel's history," Conricus said.

OpIndia Staff
Screenshot of a neighbourhood in Gaza destroyed in Israeli retaliatory airstrikes (Source: Sprinter/X)
12

It has been well over 100 hours since a brutal terrorist attack by Hamas killed over 1300 people in Israel.

In retaliation, Israel declared war with Hamas and has been bombing terrorist infrastructure in Gaza. Israel has vowed to avenge the brutal murder of its citizens by Hamas terrorists on 7th October.

Israel’s retaliatory attack on Hamas in Gaza has reached the 6th day. The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) in its daily briefing has said that it is attacking the second layer of the Gaza Strip which is the underground tunnels dug by Hamas for the terrorists to travel across Gaza amid Israeli strikes.

Another area heavily targeted by the Israeli Air Force is Al Rimal, which according to the IDF, is full of Hamas infrastructure. The Israeli forces have been targeting specific buildings used by the terrors organization to attack Israel. Meanwhile, Energy Minister Israel Katz has announced halting electricity, water, and fuel to Gaza.

“What we are doing is prioritising striking commanders, senior officials in Hamas from all echelons. Whenever we have intelligence that indicates the whereabouts of a senior Hamas official or military commander, we strike in that location,” the IDF spokesperson, Jonathan Conricus said.

In a video shared by X user Mario Nawfal, Israeli forces targeted Hamas assets and members in overnight strikes across the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces reportedly said they struck and killed Hamas’ naval commander, Abu Shamala.

24 hours ago, the Israeli Defense Forces destroyed the Islamic University which was used by Hamas for its terrorist operations. According to the IDF, “Hamas transformed a university into a training camp for weapons development and military intelligence”. The footage of the attack shows the jihadi infrastructure being reduced to dust.

On 9th October, several channels reported that Raafat Abu Hilal, a senior commander of the Hamas has been killed in IDF strikes.

Another video shared by PTI shows drone strike conducted by IDF on buildings used by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. Notably, Hamas has been using and operating from residential areas using civilians as shield.

A footage shared by The Blogsroom on X showing a building hit by Israeli retaliatory airstrike in broad daylight as people can be heard screaming and shouting in horror.

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul shared a satellite footage on X showing IDF aircraft striking a Hamas operational command center in a mosque and an offensive tunnel entry point that was used by terrorists to invade Israel.

The Israeli Air Force has also posted a compilation of the overnight strikes in the Gaza Strip. This comes ahead of the ground retaliation which is expected to be launched by the Israeli forces.

A video claimed to be filmed by an Israeli reconnaissance UAV by X user GeoPolitics shows a high-rise building in Gaza being struck down.

Another footage from the Rimal neighbourhood in Gaza shows the aftermath of the Israeli retaliatory strikes. Large areas have been destroyed beyond recognition known to have housed Hamas terrorists and sheltered terrorist operations.

