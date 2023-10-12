It has been well over 100 hours since a brutal terrorist attack by Hamas killed over 1300 people in Israel.

In retaliation, Israel declared war with Hamas and has been bombing terrorist infrastructure in Gaza. Israel has vowed to avenge the brutal murder of its citizens by Hamas terrorists on 7th October.

Israel’s retaliatory attack on Hamas in Gaza has reached the 6th day. The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) in its daily briefing has said that it is attacking the second layer of the Gaza Strip which is the underground tunnels dug by Hamas for the terrorists to travel across Gaza amid Israeli strikes.

Listen in as an IDF Spokesperson @jconricus provides a situational update on all fronts, as the war against Hamas continues. https://t.co/jSkwACh3iN — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 12, 2023

Another area heavily targeted by the Israeli Air Force is Al Rimal, which according to the IDF, is full of Hamas infrastructure. The Israeli forces have been targeting specific buildings used by the terrors organization to attack Israel. Meanwhile, Energy Minister Israel Katz has announced halting electricity, water, and fuel to Gaza.

“What we are doing is prioritising striking commanders, senior officials in Hamas from all echelons. Whenever we have intelligence that indicates the whereabouts of a senior Hamas official or military commander, we strike in that location,” the IDF spokesperson, Jonathan Conricus said.

In a video shared by X user Mario Nawfal, Israeli forces targeted Hamas assets and members in overnight strikes across the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces reportedly said they struck and killed Hamas’ naval commander, Abu Shamala.

🚨JUST IN: Israeli Forces say they struck and killed a senior member of Hamas's naval force, Abu Shamala, in the Gaza Strip overnight.



Israeli Forces also published footage of overnight strikes across the Gaza Strip, targeting Hamas assets and members.



Source: Times of Israel… pic.twitter.com/YkpSTF8ASn — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 12, 2023

24 hours ago, the Israeli Defense Forces destroyed the Islamic University which was used by Hamas for its terrorist operations. According to the IDF, “Hamas transformed a university into a training camp for weapons development and military intelligence”. The footage of the attack shows the jihadi infrastructure being reduced to dust.

Hamas transformed an institute of knowledge into an institute of destruction.



A short while ago, the IDF struck an important Hamas operational, political and military center in Gaza—the Islamic University.



Hamas transformed a university into a training camp for weapons… pic.twitter.com/pWKxR8Dhmd — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 11, 2023

On 9th October, several channels reported that Raafat Abu Hilal, a senior commander of the Hamas has been killed in IDF strikes.

🚨BREAKING: The commander-in-chief of the Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, “Raafat Abu Hilal” Abu al-Abd, was killed in the bombing of a house in Rafah, Gaza.



Source: Israeli media quoting an independent Arab journalist



Video: Footage of a recent… pic.twitter.com/5hKedPEyWO — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 9, 2023

Another video shared by PTI shows drone strike conducted by IDF on buildings used by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. Notably, Hamas has been using and operating from residential areas using civilians as shield.

VIDEO | Footage of drone strike conducted by Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on buildings allegedly used by Hamas militants in Gaza.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/SpzLlD1kEi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2023

A footage shared by The Blogsroom on X showing a building hit by Israeli retaliatory airstrike in broad daylight as people can be heard screaming and shouting in horror.

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul shared a satellite footage on X showing IDF aircraft striking a Hamas operational command center in a mosque and an offensive tunnel entry point that was used by terrorists to invade Israel.

#BREAKING: IDF is continuing to strike the Gaza Strip from the sea and the air



This morning, IDF aircraft struck terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.



IDF aircraft struck a Hamas operational command center in a mosque and an offensive… pic.twitter.com/TTROmlR9hA — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 10, 2023

The Israeli Air Force has also posted a compilation of the overnight strikes in the Gaza Strip. This comes ahead of the ground retaliation which is expected to be launched by the Israeli forces.

Attached is the footage of the overnight strikes in the Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/S6p93GBrMg — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 12, 2023

A video claimed to be filmed by an Israeli reconnaissance UAV by X user GeoPolitics shows a high-rise building in Gaza being struck down.

Another footage from the Rimal neighbourhood in Gaza shows the aftermath of the Israeli retaliatory strikes. Large areas have been destroyed beyond recognition known to have housed Hamas terrorists and sheltered terrorist operations.

IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus has said that about 300,000 reserve forces have been stationed outside of the Gaza Strip. “It is the biggest and the fastest reserve call in Israel’s history,” Conricus said.