On 28th October (Saturday), the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced that it eliminated the Head of Aerial Array of the terror outfit Hamas in an overnight airstrike in Gaza. The head of Hamas’s so-called aerial array Issam Abu Rakaba has been killed in an overnight airstrike, the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet security services announced, as reported by Times of Israel.

According to the Israeli military, Abu Rakaba was responsible for the terror group’s drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), paragliders, aerial detection systems, and air defences. He played a role in the planning and execution of the 7th October terror attack by Hamas. He directed the terrorists who entered southern Israel on paragliders, as well as the drone attacks on IDF observation posts, Israeli forces added.

Taking to X, the IDF stated, “Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck Asem Abu Rakaba, the Head of Hamas’ Aerial Array. Abu Rakaba was responsible for Hamas’ UAVs, drones, paragliders, aerial detection and defence. He took part in planning the October 7 massacre and commanded the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on paragliders and was responsible for the drone attacks on IDF posts.”

Earlier, on 14th October, the IDF announced that it had struck and killed the previous head of Hamas’s aerial forces, Murad Abu Murad.

Apart from the head of the Aerial array of Hamas, IDF has neutralised more than 20 top commanders of Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah during the course of Israel-Hamas war which entered 22nd day on 28th October.

During the overnight ground operation (on 27th October) in the Gaza Strip, there were a number of clashes between troops and Hamas terrorists. According to the IDF, no soldiers were reported hurt in the clashes but they managed to kill several Hamas terrorists in the raid, and destroyed infrastructure belonging to the terror group.

The IDF infantry, combat engineering forces, and tanks still remain inside the Gaza Strip as the ground operation continues in the Palestinian enclave, Times of Israel reported. However, the IDF has described the raid as an “expanded ground activity,” rather than a full ground offensive.

In addition to ground operations, the Israeli Air Force struck around 150 underground sites belonging to the Hamas terror group.

Meanwhile, on 27th October, the IDF stressed that Hamas is using hospitals in Gaza as its operational bases. IDF further said that Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza, is being used as the main command centre by the Palestinian terror group. The IDF also said that Hamas is stealing electricity and fuel from Gaza hospitals.

In a tweet, the IDF said, “Hamas operates within and hides beneath the largest hospital in Gaza. Their priorities are clear—and the people of Gaza are not among them.”

In another tweet, the IDF asserted that the Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza, had been acting as the main headquarters for Hamas’ terrorist activity. It added that terrorism does not belong in a hospital and the IDF will operate to uncover any terrorist infrastructure.