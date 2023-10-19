On Thursday (18th October), journalist Shreya Dhoundial on the Mirror Now channel was slammed by an Israeli guest in an ongoing debate for wearing clothes that allegedly showed the colors of the Palestine flag. Shreya, who is an Executive Editor for Mirror Now, was seen wearing a Green silk saree with a red border and a black blouse. The Israeli official invited for a live debate highlighted that the journalist was wearing the colors of the Palestine flag, indirectly extending support to Hamas terrorists.

The video of the incident was shared by the journalist on Twitter (X), who said that her ‘grandmother’s old saree’ had upset the Israeli guest during the live debate. “My Dear Departed Grandmother’s Saree Upset My Guest From Israel This Evening. For Once I Was At A Loss Of Words,” she tweeted.

My Dear Departed Grandmother's Saree Upset My Guest From #Israel This Evening. For Once I Was At A Loss Of Words. 👇 pic.twitter.com/uxaEWiqUza — Shreya Dhoundial (@shreyadhoundial) October 18, 2023

The Israeli official from the Israel Intel special forces identified as Fredric Landau slammed the journalist and said that she was deliberately wearing the saree to extend support to the terrorist organization from Palestine. “And I can see the colors that you are wearing this evening and that’s why I am purposely wearing blue and white. Because with all due respect, the green, the red, and the black which you are purposely wearing this evening, blue and white will always prevail,” Landau said.

Shreya Dhoundiyal responded to the ‘allegation’ by saying that the saree she was wearing belonged to her grandmother and that she had not worn it deliberately. “Let’s not divide colors on the basis of religion.. sometimes it happens in India also. This saree does not signify any support to any side,” she said.

However, Landau shut her up by indicating that she should stop making stories. “Save it for identification,” he could be heard saying.

It is notable here that the Palestinian flag has the colors black, white, and green in strips, and a red triangle. Shreya was wearing a silk saree with green and red colours with a black blouse.

The video of the incident has gone viral over social media with netizens also ‘alleging’ that the journalist was wearing the saree deliberately. One of the users said very conveniently the journalist had bought the colors matching the flag of Palestine. Meanwhile, the other one said, “What a coincidence! Your dear departed grandmother’s sari is just like the flag of the guests’ enemy.”

Another user further criticized Dhoundiyal for not doing research on the guest before the debate. “Little research would have saved you from loss of words. As a journalist, research on the subject and interviewer is basic stuff. Either research was not done or it was actually done and a specific dress was worn to give a subtle message. Nowadays, interviewers do research on journalists and they are well prepared to call it out,” he said.

On the other hand, many others, including Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, Rohini Singh extended support to Shreya Dhoundial for wearing the saree with colors green, red, and black on it. Zubair shared one of Shreya’s old tweets in which she could be seen wearing a similar saree. However, the colors wore then by her in her attire included Purple, Red, and Green and not Black, Red, and Green which are the colors used in the flag of Palestine.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine marks the most devastating single incident with the terrorist organization Hamas attacking the Jewish state on 7th October and massacring at least 1,300 people.

Updating about the Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli military said on 16th October that it has notified the families of 199 people so far that their loved ones are among those who have been held hostages in the Gaza Strip after they were abducted by Hamas terrorists during the 7th October terror attack.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry claimed that Hamas ‘potentially’ was ready to release the nearly 200 Israeli and other foreign nationals it has held hostage if Israel stops airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, the Times of Israel reported. However, the terrorist group, Hamas hasn’t acknowledged making such an offer.