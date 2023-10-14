Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is back with another love letter for actress Jacqueline Fernandez, lauding the actress for her recent appearance at the “Doha Show”. The conman, who is imprisoned in Delhi’s Mandoli jail for fraud and money laundering, initiated the letter by lavishing compliments on Jacqueline, admiring her beauty and her appearance at the said show.

“Baby firstly you were looking super hot and pretty at the ‘Doha Show’. Baby, there is no one prettier than you, my Bomma,” Chandrashekhar wrote.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar further expressed his resolve to fast for the entire nine days of Navratri for Jacqueline’s ” well-being” and to eradicate negativity from their lives. “With Ma Shakti’s divine intervention, everything will be only in our favour, and the truth will prevail,” he says of their success in the future.

Sukesh then assured the actress that they would be together soon, adding, “We will be with each other very soon, come what may, and live together forever, my baby girl.”

The imprisoned conman also stated that on the ninth day, he intends to perform a special pooja and aarti at the Maa Vaishno Devi Temple and the Mahakaleshwar Temple in their honour. He exuded his confidence in their impending victory and predicted that their detractors would soon face a reckoning.

“Baby trust me, we are gonna have the last laugh as all those who have laughed, underestimated, and been judgmental about you and me are gonna have no face to show very soon as the time has come for the moment of truth,” Chandrashekhar stated.

Chandrashekhar concluded the letter by promising Jacqueline his unwavering support and protection, highlighting his love and dedication. “Baby, no ‘cage’ in this world can stop me from loving you, protecting you, and standing up for you. Baby, I know how much you love me, at the same time you know my baby, I live for you, I would kill for you, I would die for you,” he wrote.

The scammer famously sends love letters to Jacqueline from behind bars and refers to her as “My bunny Rabbit” in a declaration of love for her. She reportedly grew attached to him and considers him her “dream man.” She wanted to marry him but was advised against the same by her co-stars, including actors like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

As reported earlier, Sukesh is alleged to have hired a private jet for the Bollywood star and pampered her with extravagant gifts such as limited edition fragrances, pricey bags and dresses. The Enforcement Directorate estimated that he had given gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to her. The gifts included two Gucci gym outfits, several pairs of Louis Vuitton shoes, two Hermes bracelets, a Mini Cooper car, and multiple Rolex watches in addition to three Persian cats each costing Rs. 9 lakh, an Arabian horse valued at Rs. 52 lakh, a diamond set with 15 pairs of earrings, pricey crockery and designer bags from high-end brands like Gucci and Chanel. Furthermore, her relatives received loans totalling 173,000 US and 27,000 Australian dollars.