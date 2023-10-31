A Jammu and Kashmir Police official was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Baramulla, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased Head constable has been identified as Ghulam Mohammad Dar.

In a post on X, Jammu and Kashmir Police said, “Injured Police Personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and stand by his family at this critical juncture. The area has been cordoned off. Search operation going on.”

According to the Police, the official was shifted to SDH Tangmarg Community Health Centre for treatment.

This is the third such attack in three days in Jammu and Kashmir.

On 30th October, terrorists opened fire and killed a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh. The labourer, identified as Mahesh, was shot in the Timchi Nowpora area of district Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The attack on Mahesh was the second such attack on migrant workers in 2023. On 13th June, a migrant worker from Bihar was injured after terrorists opened fire at him at the Gagran village of district Sopian in South Kashmir. In 2022, 10 migrants, including a bank manager from Rajasthan and a teacher, were killed, and over a dozen were injured in terrorist attacks in Kashmir.

A day earlier, on October 29, terrorists shot and critically injured Inspector Masroor Ahmed at point-blank in Eidgah ground of Srinagar while he was playing cricket.