Canadian Prime Minister Justine Trudeau is constantly in the news for the wrong reasons these days. Whether it is about picking up a fight with India to support Khalistanis or honouring a Nazi soldier in the parliament, Trudeau has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Now, the Canadian PM is back in news and this time, for sticking his tongue out in House of Commons and winking.

The Liberal Party leader got too liberal as he took the liberty of making asinine gestures at the Speaker inside the House of Commons. Trudeau has since come under heavy criticism from Canadians and social media users across platforms after his video went viral on the internet.

Justin Trudeau can be seen sticking his tongue out and winking at the Speaker when the latter introduced the Prime Minister as “honourable Prime Minister”. Trudeau corrected the Speaker and said, “very honourable” and then winked. Trudeau also stuck his tongue out.

An X user said that Trudeau’s actions were questionable. “And Trudeau’s teeth look ground down. He really should give up the Coke. The tongue bit with the speaker of the house is kind of questionable too,” said the user @spiritualcat.

Another X user shared a meme calling Trudeau’s actions “pure cringe” and another meme likening his behaviour to that at pride events.

Internet users called Trudeau’s behaviour “narcissistic” and “childlike” with a user saying, “This level of theatre is just gross.”

X user @ReformedCigars likened Trudeau’s actions to drugs charges levelled against the Bidens. “This is Joe-Biden-sniff-level cringe,” the user said.

Another user @Rhumour compared Trudeau’s winking image with Rahul Gandhi’s winking image asking “Who’s the biggest joker (emoji)?”

Another internet user, George M Nicholas, wrote, “The tongue move is odd for man or woman regardless of position, on or off camera, in or out of Parliament, but even more so for a Prime Minister. What he does in private should stay there.”

This is not the first time that Trudeau has indulged in such questionable theatrics in the Parliament. In 2016, then Conservative MP for Banff-Airdrie said he had seen Trudeau sticking out his tongue.

“I rise reluctantly following question period today,” Blake Richards explained, “because I think all Canadians would expect our prime minister to always conduct himself with the highest level of dignity and I think to demonstrate the utmost respect for an institution such as the House of Commons. And that should happen whether the prime minister is on camera or off camera, Mr. Speaker.”

Richards said that he had witnessed the Prime Minister behave in a manner that was far below the dignity of his office that he holds on a number of occasions in the Parliament.

Moreover, in 2019, pictures of Trudeau wearing blackface makeup to a party at a private school where he was teaching in 2001 went viral.

Justin Trudeau was called out for being a racist when images of his from a past event went viral showing him wear brownface make-up at an “Arabian Nights”-themed event. (Source: TIME)

The images were taken at an “Arabian Nights”-themed event where Trudeau donned a turban and robes with his face, neck, and hands completely blackened. It was then revealed that Trudeau had a number of times donned blackface make-up at various events in the past.