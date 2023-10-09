A Kerala nurse was injured in the terrorist attack by Hamas in Israel while she was on a video call with her husband. Sheeja Anand, 41, was reportedly injured when Hamas launched a surprise terrorist attack on Israel on Saturday (7th October).

Sheeja was on a call with her family back in India to inform them that she was safe when a missile launched by Hamas hit her. Her family called her back immediately but could not get through.

Sheeja has sustained injuries on her hands, legs, and stomach. Her relatives reportedly said that she had undergone an emergency surgery and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Tel Aviv.

Sheeja is a native of Valakkai in Sreekandapuram in Kannur district of Kerala while her husband works in Pune.

Sheeja has been working as a caretaker nurse in Ashkelon for the past seven years. The members of the family with whom Sheeja works also sustained injuries in the attack.

Her mother reportedly said, “I saw her on video call for a few seconds. She just mumbled Amma. Now we are told that she had a spinal injury as well. We are worried.”

A report by Onmanorama has said that Sheeja has spoken to her mother Sarojini and sister Shiji in Kannur from the hospital. Meanwhile, she is reportedly stable.

Over 200 people from Kerala are reportedly stranded in a hotel in Bethlehem and are safe. The group has been asked to stay back at the hotel. They were reportedly scheduled to leave for Egypt on Monday (9th October).

Moreover, another 45 people from Kochi are stranded in a hotel in Palestine. The group is safe and has reportedly received permission to cross the border.